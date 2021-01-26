Sen. Lincoln Hough Receives Appointment to Two Statewide Committees

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Lincoln Hough, R-Springfield, has been appointed to two statewide committees, the Missouri Tourism Commission and the Missouri Health Facilities Review Committee. Each committee consists of members of the public as well as select members of both the Missouri Senate and Missouri House of Representatives.

“It is an honor to receive these appointments,” Sen. Hough said. “Statewide commissions play a vital role in the well-being of Missourians, and I look forward to doing everything I can to help move our state forward.”

The mission of the Missouri Tourism Commission is to lead Missouri in becoming one of America’s most memorable tourist destinations. The panel helps oversee tourism promotion, thus creating jobs, revenue and economic development.

“Tourism is vital to our state’s economy,” Sen. Hough said. “There are endless possibilities of things that bring people to Missouri, from professional sporting teams on either side of the state, to the most caves of any state in the nation, to countless rivers and streams for fishing, acres of places where people come to hunt, Missouri is a goldmine for tourism. I look forward to working with the members of this commission to do everything we can to make sure that our state continues to be a premier tourism destination.”

The Missouri Health Facilities Review Committee’s mission is cost containment through health cost management, assurance of community need and the prevention of unnecessary duplication of health care services. The panel administers the Certificate of Need statute. Certificate of Need is based on a goal of public accountability through review of proposed health care services, value promotion and negotiation among competing interests.

“As our state continues to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, I believe the work done by this committee is vital to ensuring the citizens of our state have the health care resources needed to keep them safe,” said Sen. Hough.

To learn more about Sen. Hough and his legislation, please visit senate.mo.gov/hough.

To learn more about Missouri’s boards and commissions, please visit boards.mo.gov/.