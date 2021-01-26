Sen. Rick Brattin’s Capitol Report, for the Week of Jan. 25: Working for You

The annual legislative session is off and running at the State Capitol in Jefferson City. For the next five months, the Missouri Senate and House will debate the important issues of our state and craft a state budget that will see us through the next fiscal year. National politics is perhaps more polarized than at any time in recent memory. It seems every issue takes on not just practical and political implications, but personal and cultural ones as well. This has been exacerbated by the effects of COVID-19, which has devastated our economy, disrupted our children’s education and changed practically everything about the way we live and interact with one another. At the same time, violence is on the rise across the country with some people are targeting law enforcement and doing everything in their power to destabilize our society.

We live in challenging times but, through it all, we must remember why we are here and who we serve. My colleagues in the Legislature and all of our elected officials must stay focused on our roles as representatives of the will of the people of this great state. The people we represent should be the first and only consideration on every issue and every vote. Serving my neighbors and the people of the 31st District is an honor and privilege, and I will serve with the sincerity, focus and the work ethic expected and required of me.

Those who know me or followed my legislation during my time in the House know where I stand on the issues. I am staunchly pro-life. This is the issue of our time. It is our fight and the stakes are high. It is a fight we must make with everything we have and our goal should be nothing less than to end this evil practice and regain our national identity as a moral people, a people that value and protect life and a people who view children as what they are – a gift from God.

I am also fiercely protective of our Second Amendment rights. The right to keep and bear arms is one of the most important fundamental freedoms guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution because it guarantees we have the right to protect ourselves, our property and our families. As long as I am in the Senate, I will fight to protect our Second Amendment rights against state or federal encroachment.

I also believe in the rule of law and standing up for our law enforcement. This year, we’ve seen subversives or radical elements target law enforcement or attempt to defund police departments. This is a dangerous game they are playing. Defunding the police will not solve any societal problems and would actually make our communities less safe and encourage more criminality. That is why I completely oppose the idea and even filed legislation that would cut off state funding to any local government that buys into the “Defund the Police” movement.

This should not come as a surprise, but lawmakers do not have all the answers. We need to hear from you. With that in mind, I want you to contact me with your opinions or views on any issue of interest. I might not always agree and may not always be able to fix the problem, but I will listen and do everything I can to help. You can also travel to the State Capitol and testify before a committee on any bill or watch the Senate or House in session. For those of you that can’t make it to the Capitol, you can follow bills or listen to live debate of the Senate or the House at senate.mo.gov or house.mo.gov.

If you have any ideas, questions and concern, please feel free to contact me at the State Capitol: (573) 751-2108, rick.brattin@senate.mo.gov or by writing to Sen. Rick Brattin, Missouri State Capitol, Room 331, Jefferson City, MO 65101.

God bless and thank you for the opportunity to work for you in the Missouri Senate.