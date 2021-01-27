Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer Urges Defeat of Legislative Pay Raise

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, urged his Senate colleagues to vote for House Concurrent Resolution 7, which will block a scheduled pay raise for members of the General Assembly. Unless both chambers of the Legislature approve the House resolution prior to Feb. 1, lawmakers will receive a 5% increase in pay.

Salaries for legislators and statewide elected officials are set by the Citizens’ Commission on Compensation for Elected Officials. In November 2020, the commission approved increasing the annual wage for members of the Legislature to $37,711. Lawmakers currently earn $35,915 for their service in the General Assembly, which meets each year from January through mid-May. The pay hike, as well as increases for Missouri’s six statewide elected officials, will take effect unless the Legislature votes to block it.

“Missourians have faced unprecedented economic turmoil over the past year, with businesses closing and thousands of workers laid off due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now is not the time to increase the pay for elected officials,” Sen. Luetkemeyer said. “We should not be taking money from hard-working taxpayers to increase the pay of legislators.”

For more information about Sen. Luetkemeyer, visit www.senate.mo.gov/mem34.