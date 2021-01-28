Department of Human Resources Releases 2020 Annual Report

The Department of Human Resources (DOHR) released the 2020 State of State Employee Annual Report on Jan. 20, 2021.

Chief accomplishments include, in August 2020, Forbes released the second annual America's Best Employers by state report, ranking the State of Tennessee No. 10 out of 75 Tennessee employers having 500 or more employees.

The report highlight the impact of COVID-19, from a human capital management perspective, as well as performance management improvements, and a heightened focus on diversity and equity.

DOHR tranistioned 100% of the department's 140 full-time employee workforces to a work from home setting, to maintain the continuity of key HR services for the enterprise.

"Despite the challenges," Commissioner Juan Williams said, "the team never lost sight of our mission to lead enterprise human capital management services for the optimal cutomer experience."

The year 2020 offered many opportunities to exercise creative problem solving, as DOHR navigated change and planned for the future to achieve the missions, vision, and values of the agency ant enterprise.

To download the 2020 DOHR Annual Report: Navigating Change, Planning for the Future, click here.