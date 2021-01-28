News Release/Shaftsbury Barracks/DUI Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

PRESS RELEASE

Vermont State Police

STATION: Shaftsbury

CASE#: 21B300239

TROOPER: Trooper David Pfindel

DATE/TIME: 1/27/21

LOCATION: Arlington, VT

VIOLATION: Driving Under the Influence (4th offense/Felony)

ACCUSED: Lindsey Comar

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Arlington, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On January 27, 2021 the Vermont State Police responded to a crash at the Heer Inc -Vermont Liquor Store located on VT Route 7A in Arlington.

Upon arrival Troopers discovered Lindsey Comar (35) failed to stop when pulling into the parking lot and crashed into the front of the store. Troopers observed several indicators of impairment while speaking with Comar. Comar was taken into custody for suspicion of driving under the influence 4th offense.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 2/8/21

COURT: Bennington Superior, Criminal Division

LODGED – No

BAIL: No

MUG SHOT: No

SGT. Todd L Wilkins

Patrol Commander

Vermont State Police/Shaftsbury

96 Airpoirt Rd

Shaftsbury, VT 05262

(802) 442-5421