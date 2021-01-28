News Release/Shaftsbury Barracks/DUI Crash
STATION: Shaftsbury
CASE#: 21B300239
TROOPER: Trooper David Pfindel
DATE/TIME: 1/27/21
LOCATION: Arlington, VT
VIOLATION: Driving Under the Influence (4th offense/Felony)
ACCUSED: Lindsey Comar
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Arlington, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On January 27, 2021 the Vermont State Police responded to a crash at the Heer Inc -Vermont Liquor Store located on VT Route 7A in Arlington.
Upon arrival Troopers discovered Lindsey Comar (35) failed to stop when pulling into the parking lot and crashed into the front of the store. Troopers observed several indicators of impairment while speaking with Comar. Comar was taken into custody for suspicion of driving under the influence 4th offense.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 2/8/21
COURT: Bennington Superior, Criminal Division
LODGED – No
BAIL: No
MUG SHOT: No
