Middlesex Barracks/Operating without Owner's Consent, Possession of Stolen Property
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A300314
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Mathew Nadeau
STATION: Middlesex Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)229-9191
DATE/TIME: 01/23/21 at 2143 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Fair Road, East Montpelier, VT
VIOLATION: Operating without Owner's Consent, Possession of Stolen Property
ACCUSED: Chelsea Emmons
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Montpelier, VT
VICTIM: Paul Grant
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Montpelier, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 01/23/21 at approximately 2143 hours Vermont State Police received a report
from Paul Grant advising that Chelsea Emmons had stolen his 2005 Subaru Legacy
from the driveway of his residence located on Fair Road in the town of East
Montpelier. On 01/25/21 at approximately 1300 hours Trooper's located the
vehicle unoccupied on VT RT 14 in the town of East Montpelier. Troopers searched
the area and were able to locate Emmons on foot in the area. She was found to be
in possession of the keys to the vehicle. Emmons was issued a citation to appear
at the Washington Superior Court Criminal Division on 03/11/21 to answer to the
charges of Operating without Owner's Consent and Possession of Stolen Property.
She was subsequently released and the vehicle was returned to Grant.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/11/21 at 0830 hours
COURT: Washington Superior Court Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: IMAGE NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Tpr. Mathew Nadeau
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Middlesex Barracks
1080 US Rt 2
Middlesex, VT 05602
P: (802)229-9191
F: (802)229-2648