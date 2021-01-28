Middlesex Barracks/Operating without Owner's Consent, Possession of Stolen Property

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A300314

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Mathew Nadeau

STATION: Middlesex Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)229-9191

DATE/TIME: 01/23/21 at 2143 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Fair Road, East Montpelier, VT

VIOLATION: Operating without Owner's Consent, Possession of Stolen Property

ACCUSED: Chelsea Emmons

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Montpelier, VT

VICTIM: Paul Grant

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Montpelier, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 01/23/21 at approximately 2143 hours Vermont State Police received a report

from Paul Grant advising that Chelsea Emmons had stolen his 2005 Subaru Legacy

from the driveway of his residence located on Fair Road in the town of East

Montpelier. On 01/25/21 at approximately 1300 hours Trooper's located the

vehicle unoccupied on VT RT 14 in the town of East Montpelier. Troopers searched

the area and were able to locate Emmons on foot in the area. She was found to be

in possession of the keys to the vehicle. Emmons was issued a citation to appear

at the Washington Superior Court Criminal Division on 03/11/21 to answer to the

charges of Operating without Owner's Consent and Possession of Stolen Property.

She was subsequently released and the vehicle was returned to Grant.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/11/21 at 0830 hours

COURT: Washington Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: IMAGE NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Tpr. Mathew Nadeau

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Middlesex Barracks

1080 US Rt 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

P: (802)229-9191

F: (802)229-2648