Recent Survey Reveals Insight Into Health Of Denver Housing Market

Homeowners in Denver reveal their state of mind giving real estate professionals the ability to make moves, and money, with this latest information.

DENVER, COLORADO, USA, January 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a recent survey conducted by a 3rd party for Watson Buys it was discovered that 92% of home-owners believe prices in Denver will continue to appreciate in 2021.

Other undisputable numbers paint an interesting picture that is open for interpretation.
However, we believe these revealing survey results highlight current public perception and will further fuel the super heated Denver real estate market!

78% of home-owners believe that it is more difficult to move due to the pandemic.
87% believe finding a new home in the current real estate market would be very difficult.
100% of people who own their own homes that we talked to said they will not be listing their homes in 2021.

"These three FACTS are contributing to the low inventory we see in Denver" stated Shaun Martin, a local investor, and owner of a Sell My House Fast company.
Shaun contributes the results of this survey and a further review of conditions in Denver as to why he and his team will continue to buy property in and around Denver in the near and mid-term future.

See the full survey discussion here.

