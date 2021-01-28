One Hundred Feet and TOMAR Electronics, Inc. Form Strategic Partnership to Offer Enhanced Safety Services
The two companies team up to provide the ultimate product/software duo to reduce emergency response time and increase personal and public safety.
Increased safety has been TOMAR’s primary mission for over 50 years. Our partnership with One Hundred Feet significantly enhances that mission.”UNITED STATES, January 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On January 12th 2021, One Hundred Feet, an innovative geospatial mapping company, and TOMAR Electronics, Inc., a leading manufacturer of emergency warning products and optical preemption systems, joined forces to offer public safety officials access to a broader range of products and services. Both companies proudly work to increase safety for public service workers, while reducing emergency response time. The partnership will combine their efforts and grant TOMAR’s customers further access to innovative solutions that help them save lives and better protect communities.
— Jason Shadle, National STROBECOM II Product Manager at TOMAR
TOMAR Electronics has produced cutting-edge emergency response technology for over 50 years and has established a reputation of delivering reliable, robust, safe products in the public safety industry. Its decision to partner with One Hundred Feet furthers their available services by offering precise GIS mapping software. This software lays over a department’s current navigation system to reveal precise location data relevant to public safety, including apartment unit numbers, building and complex entrances, and stairwell locations to an accuracy of within 10ft.
"The data that One Hundred Feet provides is crucial and we are very excited to team up with them,” said Jason Shadle, National STROBECOM II Product Manager at TOMAR. “We can truly say that we offer an A-Z line of products for First Responders that not only enhances their safety, but also everyone else’s by getting the Responders to the incident more accurately sooner. TOMAR’s warning lights increase everyone’s safety by making First Responders more visible. Our Strobecom II Emergency Vehicle Preemption provides them with green lights at signalized intersections, our Strobeswitch system allows access to restricted properties. Now we also provide our First Responders with precise location data for each emergency by overlaying it on their existing dispatch equipment. Increased safety has been TOMAR’s primary mission for over 50 years. Our partnership with One Hundred Feet significantly enhances that mission.”
Tamara Coffey, Director of the Public Safety Division for One Hundred Feet stated, “We are happy to kick off this partnership and jointly continue both organizations' passion of providing quality products and top-of-the-line services. Emphasizing on the importance of reducing response time, arriving at the accurate location quickly and safely could ultimately help save lives.”
About One Hundred Feet Inc.
One Hundred Feet Inc. is a geospatial mapping company that creates data where it previously didn’t exist. This data provides clear-cut navigation for the last 500ft of a journey to complex destinations. For additional information, please visit www.beans.ai.
About TOMAR Electronics, Inc.
TOMAR Electronics is a leading manufacturer of high quality emergency warning products and optical preemption systems. Located in Gilbert, AZ, TOMAR has designed and manufactured highly reliable and efficient LED and strobe light systems for more than 50 years. For more information, please visit www.TOMAR.com.
