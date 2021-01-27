Earned Income Tax Credit -- Are you eligible?

The IRS wants to give you the windfall you deserve!!!

EITC could put an extra $2 or up to $6,660 into the pockets of eligible taxpayers (even more if they live in a state with a similar state credit). This is money taxpayers can use to make their lives a little easier now or money they can put away for a rainy day.

But workers must file a tax return and claim the credit to receive it. And, that all begins with awareness of EITC.

Did you know that:

Nationwide during 2020, 25 million eligible workers and families received about $62 billion in EITC

Are you eligible?

EITC is for workers whose income does not exceed the following limits in 2020: $50,954 ($56,844 married filing jointly) with three or more qualifying children $47,7440 ($53,330 married filing jointly) with two qualifying children $41,756 ($47,646 married filing jointly) with one qualifying child $15,820 ($21,710 married filing jointly) with no qualifying children



** Investment income must be $3,650 or less

Children must meet certain relationship, age, residency and joint return requirements to be a qualifying child.

See if your child qualifies you for EITC; see "Qualifying Child Rules" on irs.gov or Publication 596.

Take the credit you’re due. The EITC credit ranges from:

$11 to $6,660 with three or more qualifying children

$10 to $5,920 with two qualifying children

$9 to $3,584 with one qualifying child

$2 to $538 with no qualifying children

About one-third of the EITC eligible population turns over each year, so check your EITC eligibility today at www.IRS.gov/eitc.

EITC can be a boost to you, your family and community. Anyone with earnings of $55,844 or less should see if they qualify at www.IRS.gov/eitc or visit a volunteer tax assistance site.

We want to raise that number to five out of five.

You earned it, "now file, claim it and get it." See if you qualify at www.IRS.gov/eitc.