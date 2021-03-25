Georgia US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Has Endorsed Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste to Ensure a Navy Veteran in Georgia with Lung Cancer Gets Compensated-If They Had Navy Exposure to Asbestos

"To learn more about compensation for a Navy Veteran who had exposure to asbestos decades ago and who now has lung cancer-please call the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303.” — Georgia US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, March 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Georgia US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate has endorsed and the recommend attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste for a Navy Veteran who has recently been diagnosed lung cancer-and who decades ago had significant exposure to asbestos on a navy submarine, navy ship or at a shipyard. The financial compensation for a person like this might exceed one hundred thousand dollars and the claim does not involve suing the navy. Additionally, it does not matter if the person smoked cigarettes. To learn more about compensation for a Navy Veteran who had significant exposure to asbestos decades ago and who now has lung cancer-please call the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste anytime at 800-714-0303. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Advocate says, "Aside from doing everything possible to assist Navy Veterans with compensation if they had heavy exposure to asbestos in the service-we also help manufacturing, industrial and skilled trades workers who now have lung cancer-after decades ago they had asbestos exposure at work. If this sounds like you or your loved one-please call the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste anytime at 800-714-0303 to discuss possible financial compensation." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Georgia US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate offers their free services to US Navy Veterans with lung cancer in Atlanta, Augusta, Columbus, Athens, Macon or anywhere in Georgia. https://Georgia.USNavyLungCancer.Com

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Georgia include US Navy Veterans, workers at Maxwell Air Force Base or Fort Rucker, workers at one of Georgia’s 8 power plants, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, steel mill workers, pulp and paper mill workers, manufacturing workers, industrial workers, public utility workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, or miners. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s.

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, “If your husband, dad, coworker or neighbor has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and you know they had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy, at a shipyard or while working at a factory, at power plant, public utility, or as a plumber, electrician welder, mechanic or any kind of skilled trades group in any state please have them call us anytime at 800-714-0303. Most people like this never get compensated-even though the asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. We are trying to change this sad fact.” https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH’s website on this topic:

https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.