DNR accepting applications for fisheries and wildlife advisory committees

Minnesotans can apply to serve on committees that advise the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources about fisheries and wildlife topics.

The DNR seeks to fill open seats on the Mille Lacs Fisheries Advisory Committee (MLFAC), and the Minnesota R3 Council.

MLFAC is the stakeholder group that advises the DNR on fisheries management for Mille Lacs Lake. Seats are available for a business representative and multiple at-large members. The advisory committee has representation from resorts, guides and other businesses; property owners; county government; DNR work groups that focus on walleye, bass, and northern pike and muskellunge; and other members of the public. The group was established in 2015 to enhance two-way dialogue between the DNR and stakeholders about Mille Lacs Lake fisheries management.

The R3 Council is the public’s voice for recruiting, retaining, and reactivating hunters and anglers in Minnesota. Following a suggestion at a 2016 “R3 summit,” the DNR formed an advisory council to develop effective R3 strategies tailored for Minnesota. The group is guiding development of the first statewide R3 plan and includes representation from natural resources and community organizations, outdoor skills and education providers, local governments, and other members of the public.

The DNR will accept applications for both MLFAC and the R3 Council through Monday, Feb. 22. Committee and application information is available on the DNR’s MLFAC page and the R3 Council page. Applicants should review the charter for the group they are interested in joining – available on the respective application pages – and fill out an online application.

Members will serve two- to three-year terms and must commit to attending a majority of the committee’s quarterly meetings, which are currently conducted via videoconference. Each team and its work will benefit Minnesotans from all parts of the state and people of all backgrounds and geographies are encouraged to apply. Members will be selected with special emphasis on increasing committee diversity.

The application form also provides an opportunity to apply for other fisheries and wildlife advisory groups, such as the Deer Advisory Committee, that do not have seats currently open. Applications received on a rolling basis for these other communities will be reviewed as additional seats open up.