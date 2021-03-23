North Carolina US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Appeals to a Navy Veteran with Lung Cancer in North Carolina to Call Attorney Erik Karst of KVO if He Had Navy Asbestos Exposure-Compensation Might Exceed $100,000

North Carolina

CHARLOTTE , NORTH CAROLINA, USA, March 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the North Carolina US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate, "Most Navy Veterans or people who had heavy exposure to asbestos in the navy or at work-and who then develop lung cancer never get compensated. People like this typically do not know the $30 billion dollar-asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. If you are a Navy Veteran or person in North Carolina and in the 1960s or 1970s you had significant exposure to asbestos on a navy ship, submarine, shipyard or at a place of work and you now have lung cancer-please call attorney Erik Karst at the law firm of Karst von Oiste-KVO at 800-714-0303 to discuss possible compensation. As Erik Karst will discuss-compensation for a person like this might exceed a hundred thousand dollars.

"Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste=KVO is one of the nation's most skilled asbestos exposure attorneys and all he and his colleagues do are asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma compensation claims. If your husband or dad is a Navy Veteran or a person with lung cancer, and they had heavy exposure to asbestos in the navy or at work decades ago-please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste-KVO to discuss possible compensation anytime at 800-714-0303. We think you will be glad you did." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The North Carolina US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate’s free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Charlotte, Raleigh, Greensboro, Winston-Salem, Fayetteville, Asheville, Wilmington or anywhere in North Carolina. https:// NorthCarolina.USNavyLungCancer.Com

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in North Carolina include Veterans of the US Navy, civilian workers at Fort Bragg, a worker at one of North Carolina’s dozens of power plants, steel mill workers, pulp, or paper mill workers, public utility workers, factory workers, plumbers, welders, insulators, millwrights, electricians, coal miners, auto mechanics, machinists, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, “If your husband, dad, coworker or neighbor has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and you know they had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy, at a shipyard or while working at a factory, at power plant, public utility, or as a plumber, electrician welder, mechanic or any kind of skilled trades group in any state please have them call us anytime at 800-714-0303. Most people like this never get compensated-even though the asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. We are trying to change this sad fact.” https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. www.karstvonoiste.com/

