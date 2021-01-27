Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
I-70 Bridges Project Update: Week of 1/18/2021

Below is a review of the work that has taken place on the project and work scheduled for the coming week:

Week of 1/18/2021

Sections A and C Westbound crossovers were in effect.

The Market Street Overpass width reduction continued. 

The lane width reductions on the Eastbound entrance ramp and Westbound exit ramp to Wheeling Island continued.

There were single right lane restrictions on the I-70 Westbound 1st Bridge East from just beyond Exit 1B to approximately Wheeling Tunnel. These restrictions from Tuesday, January 19 through Friday, January 22.

Look Ahead to Week of 1/25/2021

Construction will continue in Sections A and C Westbound where crossovers are in effect.

The Market Street Overpass width reduction will continue.

The lane width reductions on the eastbound entrance ramp and westbound exit ramp to Wheeling Island will continue.

Beginning Monday, January 25, there will be alternating right and left lane closures on I-70 Westbound. These closures will take place from Route 250/I-70 Interchange and run through the Wheeling Tunnel. As a part of this closure, the I-70 Westbound ramp from Route 250 will also be closed to traffic. These closures will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and are expected to be lifted Friday, January 29. 

Motorists are advised to be alert for changing traffic patterns and expect delays. Any questions or concerns regarding the I-70 Bridges Project can be directed to the hotline at (304) 810-3214. Please note that inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule. For additional information regarding this project, please visit www.i70forward.com.

