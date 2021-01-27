I-70 Bridges Project Update: Week of 1/18/2021

Below is a review of the work that has taken place on the project and work scheduled for the coming week:

Week of 1/18/2021

• Sections A and C Westbound crossovers were in effect.

• The Market Street Overpass width reduction continued.

• The lane width reductions on the Eastbound entrance ramp and Westbound exit ramp to Wheeling Island continued.

• There were single right lane restrictions on the I-70 Westbound 1st Bridge East from just beyond Exit 1B to approximately Wheeling Tunnel. These restrictions from Tuesday, January 19 through Friday, January 22.

Look Ahead to Week of 1/25/2021

• Construction will continue in Sections A and C Westbound where crossovers are in effect.

• The Market Street Overpass width reduction will continue.

• The lane width reductions on the eastbound entrance ramp and westbound exit ramp to Wheeling Island will continue.

• Beginning Monday, January 25, there will be alternating right and left lane closures on I-70 Westbound. These closures will take place from Route 250/I-70 Interchange and run through the Wheeling Tunnel. As a part of this closure, the I-70 Westbound ramp from Route 250 will also be closed to traffic. These closures will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and are expected to be lifted Friday, January 29.