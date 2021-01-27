More Than 127 Miles of Pavement in Capital Region Restored

Work on the first of the projects began in 2019 and pavement restoration efforts continued throughout the 2020 construction season. All total, the projects represented a $45.3 million investment in Capital Region roads.

"Strong, well-maintained infrastructure isn't only critical in creating safe and reliable roadways for travelers, but it's also an essential part of fueling economic growth," Governor Cuomo said. "As we begin to lay the groundwork for our post-COVID reconstruction, projects like these will allow for more safe and efficient travel across the Capital Region for residents and visitors alike."

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced the completion of pavement restoration projects in the Capital Region that resurfaced and restriped 127.3 miles on 30 state highways in Albany, Greene, Rensselaer, Saratoga, Schenectady, Warren and Washington counties. The projects improved driving conditions and enhanced safety along key connectors for Capital Region travelers, ensuring the smooth flow of people and commerce throughout the region. The work also facilitates access to the Capital Region's many recreation destinations, creating additional opportunities for tourism and increased economic activity.

State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, "Governor Cuomo understands the important role that transportation plays in creating vibrant communities and has made unprecedented investments in roads and bridges across the Empire State. These projects will help ensure that Capital Region residents and visitors will travel on a reliable, safe, and resilient transportation system, from the southern Capital Region to Bolton Landing."

Senator Neil D. Breslin said, "Thank you to the Department of Transportation's commitment to restoring over a hundred miles of pavement in the Capital Region. This improvement will make road conditions much smoother for our vehicles."

Senator Michelle Hinchey said, “I thank Governor Cuomo and New York State DOT for their commitment to prioritizing these investments in our aging local infrastructure, which are in great need of repair. Resurfacing projects on high-use roads like these are important to public safety, tourism, and to ensure that our businesses can keep commerce moving here in the Capital Region. As we look to build our economies back from this pandemic, these are the types of investments we need to strengthen and support our upstate communities.”

Senator Daphne Jordan said, "Making certain that our roadways are safer, stronger, and more reliable for motorists is always a priority, this year and every year. The fact that pavement restoration projects were completed on 127.3 miles on 30 state highways in Rensselaer, Saratoga, Washington, and other Capital Region counties is terrific news. I want to thank Governor Cuomo, State Transportation Commissioner Dominguez, and the hard-work and dedication of their teams that made these pavement restorations a reality."

Senator Dan Stec said, "Representing a beautiful region that each year welcomes millions of tourists, the value of making the right first impression cannot be overstated. A well-maintained roadway reflects our commitment as a state to making travel a little easier and certainly safer. For people pulling campers or boats, this is really important. I am glad to join Governor Cuomo and our dedicated DOT staff in making this announcement."

Senator Jim Tedisco said, “These are important roadways for residents and visitors to the 49thSenate District. I want to thank the Governor and New York State DOT Commissioner Dominguez for their work to enhance the safety of motorists by repaving and restriping these roads in Saratoga and Schenectady Counties.”

Assembly Member Jake Ashby said, "This project has marked much welcomed progress toward upgrading our local infrastructure. Many of these restored roads have gone years without improvement, causing a multitude of hardships for our local communities. I am very pleased with the completion of this project and am confident that this is the beginning of a recommitted focus on our local infrastructure."

Assembly Member Patricia Fahy said, "Ensuring we have a safe and robust transportation network is vital to the Capital Region's economy and intra-regional commerce. State highways are particularly essential to the commercial transportation of goods on our roadways and travel between our communities. Included in these projects were portions of the Town of Bethlehem's State Route 9W, New Scotland's State Route 85, and Guilderland's heavily-traveled thoroughfares State Routes 146 and 397. I thank Governor Cuomo for his continued investment in the Capital Region's communities and commitment to maintaining a safe and smart 21st Century-transportation network."

Assembly Member John T. McDonald III said, "The completion of these pavement restoration projects in the Capital Region are yet another commitment to maintaining infrastructure throughout the State. These projects are not only important for the quality of life for our citizens, but also for the ongoing growth of our area. I appreciate Governor Cuomo and NYSDOT's continued efforts to ensure safe means of travel for our communities."

Assembly Member Angelo Santabarbara said, "Although these are challenging times, addressing critical infrastructure needs remain important to the success of our upstate communities. Reliable roads and well-maintained bridges are vital to economic development and our way of life. As a civil engineer, I know how failing infrastructure can cause more damage over time, affect more people and cost everyone more. Now more than ever we need creative solutions that help us continue rebuilding New York's aging infrastructure. These smart investments are important to local businesses and will pay off as we continue working to rebuild our economy."

Assembly Member Matthew Simpson said, "The completion of 127 miles of newly-paved roadway in the Capital Region is great news for our residents. Good roads keep our motorists safe. Safer roads will also make our region more attractive to private sector investors who create good jobs. I look forward to working with the Department of Transportation during my time in Albany as we work to modernize our infrastructure."

Assembly Member Chris Tague said, "I am glad to see this important road work has been completed on these critical projects, resurfacing almost 130 miles of pavement across over 30 state highways in upstate New York. I want to thank everybody at the Department of Transportation for their hard work completing this restoration. It will ensure safe travel throughout the area for years to come and for that we can all be grateful."

Assembly Member Carrie Woerner said, "Investment in maintaining and improving our road infrastructure is key to driver safety and auto/truck efficiency. I thank Governor Cuomo for his focus on transportation infrastructure and I look forward to working in this budget season to continue this investment."

For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app.