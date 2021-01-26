State disciplines health care providers-R20-36

For immediate release: January 26, 2021 (21-021)

State disciplines health care providers

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has taken disciplinary actions or withdrawn charges against the following health care providers in our state.

The department’s Health Systems Quality Assurance Division works with boards, commissions, and advisory committees to set licensing standards for more than 80 health care professions (e.g., dentists, nurses, counselors). Information about disciplinary action taken against medical doctors and physician assistants can be found on the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) website. Questions about WMC disciplinary actions can be sent to media@wmc.wa.gov.

Information about health care providers is on the agency website. Consumers who think a health care provider acted unprofessionally are encouraged to call and report their complaint.

Chelan County

In December 2020 the Social Worker Program filed an amended statement of charges against independent clinical social worker Mark N. Hoffman (LW00009384) to remove a reference to a protection-harassment order filed against Hoffman.

Clark County

In December 2020 the Nursing Assistant Program charged certified nursing assistant Kelsey Jo Castonguay-Tour (NC60544887) with unprofessional conduct. Castonguay-Tour allegedly underwent urinalysis at the hospital where she worked and tested positive for a prohibited substance.

Grays Harbor County

In December 2020 the Mental Health Counselor Program charged licensed mental health counselor Judith L. Miniken (LH00010642) with unprofessional conduct. Miniken allegedly terminated her therapeutic relationship with a client who subsequently moved into Miniken’s home.

Island County

In December 2020 the Dental Commission entered an agreement with dentist Andrew T. Lai (DE00009768) that fines him $3,000 and requires him to reimburse the commission for $10,000 in expenses. The dentist must pass a jurisprudence exam. Lai must complete continuing education in ethics, documentation and recordkeeping, and Occupational Safety and Health Administration/hazardous materials. Lai treated a patient with a gas not approved for use in oral cavities. Lai didn’t document communications about another patient’s problems with treatment.

King County

In December 2020 the Unlicensed Practice Program notified Rocky Peterson of its intent to issue a cease-and-desist order. Peterson allegedly lacks a massage therapist credential, but operates and advertises a business that provides “sensual” and “erotic” massages to female clients.

In December 2020 the secretary of health withdrew a statement of charges against massage therapist Dena Jameela (MA00013484).

In December 2020 the Pharmacy Commission charged pharmacy technician Shirley B. De Leon (VA605608370) with unprofessional conduct. De Leon allegedly mixed, prepared, and dispensed medications independently and without a licensed pharmacist’s supervision.

In December 2020 the secretary of health conditionally granted an independent clinical social worker associate credential to David Joseph Grant (SC61094926), who must abide by a previous agreement to practice with conditions as a substance use disorder professional trainee. Between 2011 and 2017, Grant was convicted of offenses in Oregon and Washington equivalent to three gross misdemeanors and three misdemeanors, and received deferred prosecution on a gross misdemeanor charge.

In December 2020 the Chiropractic Commission withdrew a statement of charges against chiropractor Caitlin Marie Czezowski (CH60603264).

In December 2020 the Chiropractic Commission withdrew a statement of charges against chiropractor Niels Jonathan Pedersen (CH60602274).

In December 2020 the Dental Commission ended conditions on the dentist credential of Geoffrey Robert Strange (DE00005625).

In December 2020 the Nursing Commission entered an agreement with registered nurse Jesi V. Villamarin (RN00152833) that requires the nurse to comply with a substance abuse monitoring program. Villamarin didn’t comply with a previous substance abuse monitoring contract.

In December 2020 the Dental Commission entered an agreement with dentist and dentist moderate sedation with parenteral agents permit holder Daniel Ghorbani (DE00009770, CS60276151) that places him on probation for at least five years, fines him $40,000, requires him to reimburse the commission for $10,000 in expenses, and obligates him to refund patient fees. Ghorbani must submit to practice evaluations and office inspections, and develop office emergency management protocol. Ghorbani must complete continuing education in infection control, documentation, dental prosthetics-restorative dentistry-full mouth rehabilitation, and medical emergency. Ghorbani must pass an ethics and boundaries exam. Ghorbani must write an essay detailing his infection control and asepsis plans. Ghorbani didn’t meet the standard of care in treating multiple patients. One patient sustained a brain injury after Ghorbani used an inadequate method of oxygen delivery, didn’t competently administer cardiopulmonary resuscitation or rescue breathing, and didn’t carry out an adequate emergency response. Ghorbani didn’t maintain appropriate procedures in his office. He used an unapproved test device, one he lacked a license to operate.

Kitsap County

In November 2020 the Nursing Commission charged registered nurse Brandyn Marie Fisher (RN60207775) with unprofessional conduct. Fisher allegedly didn’t complete the required intake process for a substance abuse monitoring program.

Kittitas County

In December 2020 the Nursing Commission charged registered nurse Gwendolyn Anne Hull (RN60763767) with unprofessional conduct. While working at a long-term care facility, charges say, the nurse couldn’t explain a discrepancy in regards to narcotics, and repeatedly signed out narcotics without documenting administration or disposal.

Lewis County

In December 2020 the secretary of health conditionally granted an agency-affiliated counselor credential to Amber Lee Boehm (CG61096171) and placed Boehm on probation for at least two years. Boehm must abide by a previous agreement to practice with conditions as a substance use disorder professional trainee.

Pierce County

In December 2020 the Pharmacy Commission charged pharmacy technician Mesfin Berhe (VA00039420) with unprofessional conduct. Berhe allegedly mixed, prepared, and dispensed medications independently and without a licensed pharmacist’s supervision.

In December 2020 the Pharmacy Commission charged pharmacy technician Elizabeth A. McGuire (VA00012897) with unprofessional conduct. McGuire allegedly mixed, prepared, and dispensed medications independently and without a licensed pharmacist’s supervision.

In December 2020 the Osteopathic Board entered an agreement with osteopathic physician Kent R. Walker (OP00001577) that places him on probation until Sept. 18, 2021. Walker allegedly didn’t abide by a 2018 agreement requiring him to comply with a 2017 Oregon order.

In December 2020 the secretary of health ended conditions on the dental hygienist credential of Jennifer Michele Ellis (DH60485635).

In December 2020 the Dental Commission ended conditions on the dentist credential of John C. Lo (DE00007800).

Snohomish County

In December 2020 the Medical Assistant Program charged registered medical assistant Melodie Ann Wood (MR60910826) with unprofessional conduct. Wood allegedly was asked to submit to urinalysis in connection with erratic behavior at work, and admitted being under the influence.

In December 2020 the Nursing Commission charged registered nurse Katelin Renee Pinkerton (RN60839262) with unprofessional conduct. While working at a medical center, Pinkerton allegedly was observed with slurred speech, glassy eyes, and unsteady gait. Pinkerton allegedly submitted to a breathalyzer test and admitted to drinking wine while at work.

In December 2020 the Substance Use Disorder Professional Trainee Program charged substance use disorder professional trainee Michelle Amelia Salamanca (CO60614515) with unprofessional conduct. During text message exchanges with a patient, Salamanca allegedly disclosed the identity and content of communications between herself and other patients, as well as their family members.

In December 2020 the Dental Commission ended conditions on the dentist credential of Lawrence R. Stone (DE00002430).

Spokane County

In December 2020 the Nursing Commission conditionally granted a registered nurse credential to Mavis Cherie Dahl (RN61107930) and ordered Dahl to undergo evaluation for a substance abuse monitoring program. In April 2020 the Oregon Nursing Board placed on probation Dahl’s nurse license in that state following a 2016 revocation in connection with failing to maintain monthly contact with a probation monitor, failing to participate in a drug testing program, and failing to provide proof of completion of coursework.

In December 2020 the Nursing Assistant Program charged certified nursing assistant Bryton John Millhouse (NC60803258) with unprofessional conduct. In March 2020 Millhouse was convicted of third-degree assault – domestic violence, harassment – domestic violence, and violation of a restraining order.

In December 2020 the Home Care Aide Program charged home care aide Ryan Anthony Duncan (HM60901877) with unprofessional conduct. Duncan allegedly admitted having recently used methamphetamine.