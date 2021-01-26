Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Metropolitan Police Department Ceased as a Federal Firearm Licensee for the District of Columbia

Effective January 4, 2021, a new Federal Firearms Licensee (FFL) began offering handgun transfer services to the public. Pursuant to D.C. Official Code § 7-2504.10, because there is now an active FFL offering services to the public, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) will no longer be authorized as an FFL in the District of Columbia. All new FFL business will go through private FFL dealers. All business originally received by MPD before January 4, 2021 will be completed by MPD.

Federal Firearms Licensees providing commercial services to the public in the District of Columbia:

DC Security Associates (DCSA) 1413 K Street, NW, 10th Floor Washington, DC 20005 (202) 964-2010 Email: [email protected] Website: www.dcsallc.com

 

For information on the purchase or registration process, please refer to the District of Columbia Firearms Transfer and Registration General Requirements Guide found on MPD’s Firearms Registration webpage or contact the Firearms Registration Branch at (202) 727-4275.

