Arrest Made in a Burglary One Offense: 3600 Block of 16th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Burglary One offense that occurred on Tuesday, January 26, 2021, in the 3600 block of 16th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 12:05 am, the suspect entered an occupied residence at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect damaged property. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Tuesday, January 26, 2021, 25 year-old Kristie Apagwu, of Bowie, MD, was arrested and charged with Burglary One.