Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 579 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,691 in the last 365 days.

Additional Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1400 Block of Saratoga Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District announce an additional arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, January 7, 2021, in the 1400 block of Saratoga Avenue, Northeast.

 

At approximately 5:37 pm, the two suspects were involved in a verbal altercation at the listed location. The suspects both brandished handguns and exchanged gunfire. One of the suspects was struck and was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The second suspect fled the scene.

 

On Thursday, January 7, 2021, a 26 year-old adult male, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

 

On Tuesday, January 26, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 19 year-old Carlos Haythe, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) and Carrying a Pistol Without a License.

You just read:

Additional Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1400 Block of Saratoga Avenue, Northeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.