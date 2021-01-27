Arrest Made in a Burglary Two Offense: 300 Block of H Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Burglary Two offense that occurred on Saturday, January 23, 2021, in the 300 block of H Street, Northeast.

At approximately 11:28 am, the suspect forcibly entered an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene.

On Tuesday, January 26, 2021, 53 year-old William Mathew Simon, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Burglary Two.