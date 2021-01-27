York Adult Drug Court Graduation Held Late January

The 5th Judicial District Problem-Solving Court in York celebrated graduation on January 25, 2021. For the graduate, Jordan Ward, the ceremony marks the completion of an intensive program of comprehensive mental health treatment, intensive community supervision, and full accountability.

Presiding Adult Drug Court Judge James C. Stecker hosted the ceremony. In attendance were District 5 probation staff, probation administration staff, and friends.

Problem-Solving Court Coordinator, Morgan Campbell, is very proud of the graduate and stated, “Celebrating the graduation virtually did not take away from the hard work, sweat, and determination that got Jordan here.”

Problem-solving court graduations are a time when past problem-solving court clients and current problem-solving court clients take time to share the successes and tribulations that come along with being involved in this program.

Adult drug courts are an alternate route through the criminal justice system for nonviolent drug-related offenders, which utilizes a specialized team process that functions within the existing court structure. The courts are designed to reduce recidivism and substance use among individuals with substance use disorders. The court’s goal is to protect public safety and increase the participant’s likelihood of successful rehabilitation by utilizing validated risk and need assessments, early and individualized behavioral health treatment, frequent and random chemical testing, incentives, sanctions, and other rehabilitative and ancillary services.

For additional information, please contact:

Morgan Campbell, Problem-Solving Court Coordinator, (402) 362-6540