Hot Runners for Transportation & Logistics Market to Reach USD 132 Million by 2027; Improving Road Connectivity in Emerging and Developed Countries to Support Development, states Fortune Business Insights™

Key Companies Covered in Hot Runners for Transportation & Logistics Market Research Report are Inglass S.p.A. (HRSFlow) (Italy), Barnes Group Inc. (United States), Hillenbrand Inc. (Milacron) (United States), YUDO (SUZHOU) HOT RUNNER SYSTEMS CO., LTD (Korea), Husky Injection Molding Systems Ltd. (Canada), Mold Hotrunner Solutions Inc. (Canada), Top Grade Molds (Canada), Mastip Technology Limited (United States)

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global hot runners for transportation & logistics market size is expected to reach USD 132 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. The heavy demand for smaller molds, micro-molding, and high-cavitation molds for microscopic plastic applications will have an outstanding impact on the global market, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Hot Runners for Transportation & Logistics Market Size, Share & Covid-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Open Gate Hot Runners and Valve Gate Hot Runners), By Application (Garbage Bins, Plastic Pallets, Big Containers, Foldable Crates, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The market size stood at USD 132 million by 2027.

The coronavirus incident has caused colossal loss to several industries across the globe. The governments of several countries have instigated lockdown to thwart the spread of this deadly virus. Such plans have caused disturbances in the production and supply chain. With time and resolution, we will be able to combat this tough time and get back to normality. Our well-revised reports will help companies to receive in-depth information about the present scenario of every market so that you can adopt the necessary strategies accordingly.





The report on the hot runners for transportation & logistics market includes, essential understandings of the market, all-inclusive data about prominent players, distinguished facts and figures, latest developments, key drivers and restraints, and imperative information about dominant regions. Moreover, the report also provides concise data about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the industry.

Market Driver :

Improving Road Transportation Systems to Contribute Impetus

The increasing road connectivity in emerging and developed countries will have a tremendous effect on the global market. The governments of numerous nations are focused on building cross-continent and cross-regional roads/ highways to allow easy transportation of goods and products, which, in turn, will aid the expansion of the market. For instance, the silk road economic belt is the best example of a cross-border and cross-continent project. Silk road is also known as One Belt, which allows 40 countries to import and export their goods and products, thereby enhancing the use of pallets & containers globally. Hence, improved transportation & logistics in emerging nations such as India and China can enhance the scenario of the market in the forthcoming years.





Disruption in Manufacturing Activities to Aggravate Market During Coronavirus

The COVID-19 had an adverse impact on the market due to the sudden disruption in the manufacturing activities and halt on global supply chain systems. However, in the long term, the market of hot runners for transportation & logistics is likely to recover. This is attributed to the high adoption of fully digitalized processes. The collaboration among regional/local raw material suppliers to cope with the global disruption and the restoration of sectors such as logistics, houseware, domestic appliances, consumer goods, technical applications, and others can improve the possibilities of the market in the forthcoming years.

Regional Analysis :

Presence of Prominent Players to Bolster Growth in Asia Pacific

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to rise exponentially during the forecast period due to Chinese authorized and unauthorized local players in the region. According to The Laboratory for Machine Tools and Production Engineering (WZL), around 30,000 injection mold manufacturers are present in China. Approximately USD 4.7 billion revenue was generated from sales of injection molds. Moreover, the expansion of businesses across Asian countries will contribute positively to the growth of the market. For instance, companies such as YUDO Hot Runners, Hot mold engineering, and other companies are now concentrating on assembling hot runners in countries like India to cater to the unattended market.





Key Development :

April, 2019: Synventive, a Barnes Group Inc. company, introduced eGate 2.0, a pin movement controller for valve gate applications. The actuator directly bolts with mold, making it easy to install products for the customers.

The Report Lists the Companies in the Hot Runners for Transportation & Logistics Market:

Inglass S.p.A. (HRSFlow) (Italy)

Barnes Group Inc. (United States)

Hillenbrand Inc. (Milacron) (United States)

YUDO (SUZHOU) HOT RUNNER SYSTEMS CO., LTD (Korea)

Husky Injection Molding Systems Ltd. (Canada)

Mold Hotrunner Solutions Inc. (Canada)

Top Grade Molds (Canada)

Mastip Technology Limited (United States)

J-Tech Hot Runner (Canada)

GÜNTHER Heisskanaltechnik GmbH (Germany)

Table of Content:

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Approach Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends Impact of COVID-19 Short-term Impact Long-term Impact

Competition Landscape Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Porter’s Five Force Analysis Global Hot Runners for Transportation and Logistics Market Share Analysis and Matrix, 2019

Key Market Insights and Strategic Recommendations

Profiles of Key Players (Would be provided for 10 players only) Overview Key Management Headquarters etc. Offerings/Business Segments Key Details (Key details are subjected to data availability in public domain and/or on paid databases) Employee Size Key Financials Past and Current Revenue Gross Margin Geographical Share Business Segment Share Recent Developments

Primary Interview Responses

Annexure / Appendix Global Hot Runners for Transportation and Logistics Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2016-2027 By Type (Value) Open Gate Hot Runners Valve Gate Hot Runners By Application (Value) Garbage Bins Plastic Pallets Big Containers Foldable Crates Others (Lids, etc.) By Region (Value) North America South America Europe Middle East and Africa Asia Pacific



TOC Continued…





