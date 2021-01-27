GMC Partnered With International Marketing Agency CAPHIQ to introduce its tokenized ecosystem

/EIN News/ -- BODRUM, Turkey, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blockchain opens up a new avenue to transform from the traditional centralized system to the decentralized economy. Creativity should be there in every step while you deal with various challenges. GMC is the latest introduction to the world of blockchain technology to operate various exciting applications. GMC (IT/ICT Managed Services Giant GM Informatics JSC ) is now collaborating with one of the world-famous marketing agencies, CAPHIQ .



“We are all set to make the global audience aware of the unique tokenized ecosystem of GMC,” says Mehmet Ali Demirci - Founder of GMC. “The partnership with the great PR and marketing agency will certainly bring a boom in the financial sector,” he added. CAPHIQ is well-known globally for its brilliant services and optimized engineering. Thus, with its support, GMC will be empowered to become one of the most user-friendly token distributors. Public Relations is a vital subject to build a strong bond with the customers. Therefore, it is the responsibility of every company to take care of the clients' individual needs.

Positive Impact Of The Partnership

GMCoin Blockchain Project is an addition to the cryptocurrencies with several advanced features and a product of GM Informatics JSC. The makers are hopeful about the quick success of this new tokenized system among global investors. However, only introducing the GMCoins is not sufficient to win the confidence of a customer. Hence, for a compelling effect, there should be a proper promotion through digital media. A reliable marketing agency can provide the necessary assistance in this regard.

“Branding is indispensable for any industry. Moreover, without creating a public image, no company can survive in the long-run” - says Apoorv Gupta Co-founder at CAPHIQ. “GMC is totally a customer-based financial product with the underlying blockchain technology. Therefore, it is essential that more audiences learn about the varied features and benefits of opting for GMC tokens,” he added. This partnership will give rise to a competitive advantage for the company to attract more audience. There is risk in every new idea. To mitigate the risk, a company has to connect with the perfect partner. The authorities of GMC have understood the prosperity to go for this outstanding deal for a secured future ahead. We present over here the benefits that GMC can get in the long-run by collaborating with CAPHIQ.

Several Benefits Of CAPHIQ

The different services that CAPHIQ are famous for include the following;

Appropriate social media and PR campaigns to maximize the customer base

Effective private and crowdfunding campaigns to give a kick start to the project

Compliance with various statutory regulations and standards

Efficient solutions for both private and public blockchain platforms

White Label Solution for rebranding purposes

Effective Governance with customized solutions for digital asset management

“The team of experts of CAPHIQ is well-versed with the business objectives of GMC Coin,” says Saurabh Singla , Co-founder at CAPHIQ. “Therefore, they will give the best efforts to project the benefits of the GMC tokenized ecosystem in front of the right public,” he added. A high-converting paid search and lead creation are the biggest factors for choosing any marketing company. After keeping all the positive aspects of CAPHIQ in view, GM Informatics JSC declares the most potent partnership.

GMC is the first tokenized company model created under the TRON network. At present, the company is offering attractive discounts for the first purchasers. The partnership with the reputed PR agency will definitely bring success for the organization and prove a great deal. Apart from this, the developers also promise a multi-layered, business segment, stability and profitability oriented blockchain ecosystem. The assistance of CAPHIQ is truly necessary for such a crucial time to make more people aware of the new token. GMC highlights the points to show the utility of blockchain technology in the real world. The information technology company is in the path of security enhancement to facilitate digital transactions. CAPHIQ will undoubtedly be a fabulous partner for the considerable growth of GMCoins.