Ehave Looks to Expand KetaDASH to Palliative Care

Ehave’s Advanced Approach to Palliative Care for Cancer Patients

Palliative care refers to specialized medical care for those patients who are suffering from a serious illness According to the World Health Organization (WHO), palliative care is an approach that improves the quality of life of patients and their families facing the problem associated with life-threatening illness, through the prevention and relief of suffering by means of early identification and impeccable assessment and treatment of pain and other problems, physical, psychosocial and spiritual. In many studies, it has been observed that the diagnosis of cancer causes a serious impact on the patients' minds, often leading many of them to develop serious mental conditions like severe depression and anxiety.

This depression, when chronic, not only interferes with the ongoing cancer treatments but could also result in suicidal thoughts in the patients. In addition to the mental pain, cancer patients also often suffer from physical pain from long-term aggressive treatments.

Ketamine as a Treatment for Depression

Ketamine was initially approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 1970 as an anesthetic agent to be used during surgery. Ketamine can now be purchased generically. Ehave believes that Ketamine IV drip will add an advanced approach to easing both the mental and physical pain Palliative Care patients often suffer from. Several studies have shown ketamine’s efficacy in treating physical pain and depression in palliative care patients. According to the non-profit research and educational organization, MAPS, “There has been a recent explosion of interest in ketamine, a synthetic chemical with powerful antidepressant and visionary properties.”

Renewed experiments and investigations in many clinical research settings across the globe suggest the application of psychedelics like ketamine can open new doors for treating mental illnesses like depression, anxiety, addiction, and PTSD. Though ketamine was primarily approved by FDA as a pain-relieving and anesthetic agent; now it is believed to treat and ease psychiatric conditions like depression and anxiety along with addiction.

Ehave Chief Information Officer, Alfred Farrington II, said, “Forward-thinking Technology is going to be the next wave of how we receive healthcare”; there’s no doubt KetaDASH will be the first to pave the way for advanced and improved palliative care in the world.”

Palliative Care Through Ehave’s KetaDASH

KetaDASH will be based on a dashboard that provides ketamine to patients who have had it prescribed by a physician. The dashboard will provide an objective view of performance metrics and allow KetaDASH to ensure necessary medical guidance, supervision, and support.

Ben Kaplan, CEO of Ehave said, “Our goal is to provide an IV service that will allow medical professionals to provide psychedelic-assisted therapies in the comfort and convenience of their patients' homes. We believe a large number of patients prefer a medical technician come to their home over going to a clinic.”

Additional Ehave Inc. Information

About Ehave, Inc.

Ehave, Inc. (EHVVF) is a leader of digital therapeutics delivering evidence-based therapeutic interventions to patients. Our primary focus is on improving the standard care in therapeutics to prevent or treat brain disorders or diseases through the use of digital therapeutics, independently or together, with medications, devices, and other therapies to optimize patient care and health outcomes. Our main product is the Ehave Telemetry Portal, which is a mental health informatics platform that allows clinicians to make objective and intelligent decisions through data insights. The Ehave Infinity Portal offers a powerful machine learning and artificial intelligence platform with a growing set of advanced tools and applications developed by Ehave and its leading partners. This empowers patients, healthcare providers, and payers to address a wide range of conditions through high quality, safe, and effective data-driven involvement with intelligent and accessible tools. Additional information on Ehave can be found on the Company’s website at: www.ehave.com.

