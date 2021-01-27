Acne Drugs Global Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities 2021 By The Business Research Company

The Acne Drugs global market report describes and explains the acne drugs market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region. The acne drugs market is segmented by type into inflammatory acne drugs and non-inflammatory acne drugs; by end user into hospitals and clinics, pharmacies and drug stores and others; by therapeutic class into retinoids, salicylic acid, benzoyl peroxide, antibiotics and others.

As per The Business Research Company’s Acne Drugs Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery, the market for acne drugs is highly fragmented, with a large number of players dominating the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 40% of the total acne drugs market. The major companies in the acne drugs market include Johnson & Johnson, Galderma, Almirall, Bausch Health Companies, GlaxoSmithKline, and others.

Market trend based strategies adopted by the major players of the acne drugs market include investing on cannabis products consisting cannabis oil and using social media to market the acne treatment products.

Companies in the acne drugs market are focusing on the development of topical Cannabidiol (CBD) for treating acne vulgaris. The endocannabinoid system has physiologic regulatory functions in proliferation, differentiation, apoptosis and cytokine, mediator, and hormone production of various cell types in skin, hair follicles, and sebaceous glands. Cannabidiol can suppress proliferation of sebocytes through activation of transient receptor potential vanilloid ion channels and it also has anti-inflammatory effects on sebocytes.

Consumer choice for acne treatment across the world is increasingly influenced by social media influencers on social media channels. Consumers are following different influencers on social media and being influenced by their recommendations and suggestions for acne products, particularly as they trust and relate to the presenters. A study in 2020, published by the National Library of Medicine, National Center of Biotechnology Information showed that 45% of the total 130 respondents in the US consulted social media influencers on platforms such as Instagram and YouTube for acne treatment. Also, the study showed that 81% of the social media users try OTC treatment and 40% go for dietary modification for their acne treatment.

The acne drugs market is segmented by type into inflammatory acne drugs and non-inflammatory acne drugs. The top opportunities in the acne drugs market segmented by type will arise in the inflammatory segment, which will gain $1.43 billion of global annual sales by 2025. The acne drugs market is also segmented by end user into hospitals and clinics, pharmacies and drug stores and others and by therapeutic class into retinoids, salicylic acid, benzoyl peroxide, antibiotics and others.

