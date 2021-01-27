Oil Hose Market Size to Gain Momentum by 2027; Suring Exploration Activities to Create Lucrative Openings, states Fortune Business Insights™

Top companies covered are Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics, Parker Hannifin, Codan Rubber, Jinyuan Rubber, ContiTech Group, Trelleborg Industrial Hose, and more players profiled in oil hose market research report

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The oil hose market accentuates a profound study of the industry, while shedding light on vital facts and figures. It also offers insightful data about dominant regions, policies adopted by governments and companies. Besides, providing a brief overview of the market with future insights. The report also encompasses critical factors exhibiting growth. Also, COVID-19 impact is also covered in the report.

The increasing demand for oil and petroleum is expected to foster healthy growth of the oil hose market, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Oil Hose Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Plastic Hose, Rubber Hose, Steel Hose, Others), By Application (Chemical, Pharmaceutical, Automobile, Petroleum, Others) and Regional Forecast 2020-2027.”

The entire world is fighting with the COVID-19 pandemic, which has severely disrupted trades across the globe. The authorities of several countries have initiated lockdown to prevent the spread of this deadly virus. Such plans have caused disturbances in the production and supply chain. But, with time and resolution, we will be able to combat this stern time and get back to normality. Our well-revised reports will help companies to receive in-depth information about the present scenario of every market so that you can adopt the necessary strategies accordingly.





List of Top Companies Profiled in Global Oil Hose Market are:

Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics

Parker Hannifin

Codan Rubber

Jinyuan Rubber

ContiTech Group

Trelleborg Industrial Hose





Get Sample PDF Brochure with Impact of COVID19:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/oil-hose-market-103451





Key Market Driver :

Agreement between Trelleborg Industrial Hoses and Wellcall Holdings to Enable Growth

The increasing collaborations and agreements between key companies can have an excellent effect on the global market. For instance, in January 2019, Trelleborg industrial hoses entered a joint venture with Wellcall Holdings, a Malaysian manufacturer of hoses, to manufacture and sell hoses in the local market and further strengthen its position. The surging demand for oil and petroleum around the world is expected to drive the need for oil hoses.

Moreover, the hoses made from different materials depending upon the applications prove to be one of the convenient ways of transportation, which is likely to boost the market. Oil hoses are flexible, and hollow tubes are intended to carry fluids or oils from one point to another. The hoses are cylindrical in shape. PVC, natural rubber, nylon, polyurethane, polyethylene, and metals like steel are used to make hoses. In the oil industry, the hoses used are high-pressure hoses and are employed to move the fluids under high pressure. They are also used to load crude oils and petroleum products from offshore industrial sites to the vessels in storage facilities and vice versa. However, technological advancements in transportation techniques and inclination towards other alternatives can subsequently hamper the market's growth.





Regional Analysis :

Heavy Demand for Oil to Augment Growth in Asia Pacific

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Latin America is the largest oil hose market attributed to the largest oil reserves in countries like Venezuela and Brazil. The Middle East and Africa is expected to hold the second-largest share in the global market for oil hose due to the petroleum and oil reserves in countries like Saudi Arabia, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, and UAE.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the highest share during the forecast period due to the high demand for oil from Asian countries. China ranks second in total oil consumption. North America is expected to exhibit significant growth owing to the growing oil and gas industry. Europe is expected to experience considerable growth due to the increasing exploration activities in the region.





Key Development

June 2018: Saint Gobain introduced Versilon, a fluoropolymer hose reinforced with steel designed to meet fluid application demand.





Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/oil-hose-market-103451





Key Question Answered:

Business Opportunities

Commerce Challenges

Demand Insights

CAGR Values

Historic Analysis

Detailed Segmentation

Top Companies Data

Market Size

Supply Trend

Target Audience

Key Geographies





Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Levulinic Acid Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By Application (Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture, Food & Beverages, Cosmetics, Others) And Regional Forecast 2020-2027

Isoprene Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Chemical Grade, Polymer Grade), By Application (Polyisoprene, Styrene Isoprene Styrene, Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber, Others) And Regional Forecast 2020-2027

Isobutanol Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Synthetic, Bio-based), By Application (Oil & Gas, Solvents & Coatings, Chemical Intermediates, Others) And Regional Forecast 2020-2027





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.





Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™