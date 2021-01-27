Elizabeth Grant Gives Tired Skin Care Routines an About FACE

New Professional-Grade, Intensive Vitamin Treatment for Skin Available Now

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elizabeth Grant Skin Care announces the newest addition to its Professional Institute collection, making specialized rejuvenation treatments available at home. FACE is an intensive, four-week vitamin treatment, composed of the most important and effective vitamins to help skin look and feel younger and more vibrant.



The FACE treatment includes Vitamin F, Vitamin A, Vitamin C and Vitamin E in four 15ml vials. Each vitamin is delivered in the most concentrated and effective form available to maximize results. The system is designed to be layered on, with each vitamin intensifying the treatment.

Step 1: Vitamin F is a rarely utilized complex of two essential fatty acids, alpha-linolenic and linoleic. Elizabeth Grant combined the fatty acids with Torricelumn™ in a water-based suspension that is instantly absorbed to hydrate and protect the skin’s moisture barrier.

is a rarely utilized complex of two essential fatty acids, alpha-linolenic and linoleic. Elizabeth Grant combined the fatty acids with Torricelumn™ in a water-based suspension that is instantly absorbed to hydrate and protect the skin’s moisture barrier. Step 2: Vitamin A is one of the most effective anti-aging ingredients. Elizabeth Grant suspended Vitamin A in oil and combined it with Co-Q10 and Torricelumn™ to create a highly concentrated serum formulated to penetrate and dwell in the skin, fighting against drying environmental aggressors and temporarily plumping the appearance of skin. Layering the Vitamin A serum over Vitamin F pulls them both deep into your skin and opens it up to accent the next layer.

is one of the most effective anti-aging ingredients. Elizabeth Grant suspended Vitamin A in oil and combined it with Co-Q10 and Torricelumn™ to create a highly concentrated serum formulated to penetrate and dwell in the skin, fighting against drying environmental aggressors and temporarily plumping the appearance of skin. Layering the Vitamin A serum over Vitamin F pulls them both deep into your skin and opens it up to accent the next layer. Step 3: Vitamin C – THD , is the highest concentration available and an exceptionally stable Vitamin C derivative. This powerful antioxidant is combined with Torricelumn™ and sunflower seed oil in a serum that penetrates deeply and dwells in the skin for a longer time, creating a barrier from the elements. It is formulated to brighten the look of uneven skin tone, help improve the look of skin texture and temporarily improve appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

, is the highest concentration available and an exceptionally stable Vitamin C derivative. This powerful antioxidant is combined with Torricelumn™ and sunflower seed oil in a serum that penetrates deeply and dwells in the skin for a longer time, creating a barrier from the elements. It is formulated to brighten the look of uneven skin tone, help improve the look of skin texture and temporarily improve appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Step 4: Vitamin E, a powerful antioxidant, is suspended in Torricelumn™ for a light, lotion-like serum that creates a mattifying effect. This final step soothes and smooths the skin and creates a hydrating neutrality that moisturizes the skin and helps fight off environmental stressors.

Elizabeth Grant Skin Care’s innovative FACE vitamin delivery system provides instant stimulation to stagnant skincare routines, improving the overall look and feel of skin. Skin will have renewed vitality, and a magnificent glow for younger looking skin. Marion Witz worked with Elizabeth Grant Skin Care’s chemists and scientists for nearly a year to perfect a treatment everyone can benefit from and is gentle enough for Elizabeth Grant herself, now 98 years young.

“As we age, we need gentle but extremely effective products, and receiving in-office treatments can be abrasive and damaging. Which is exactly why we created the Professional Institute and the new FACE system,” said Marion Witz, president of Elizabeth Grant Skin Care. “We worked tirelessly to create the most effective suspensions and formulas for each vitamin that would be easy to use at home. And I love that each serum can also act as a booster to maximize the products you already have.”

One or two drops of Vitamin F, A, C or E added to your day cream or night cream allows you to completely customize your skincare routine and make the most of other Elizabeth Grant Skin Care products. Just like an exercise routine, it’s important to bring variety to your skin care routine so your skin is constantly stimulated. The FACE system allows you to easily integrate different vitamins on different days for a boost your skin will love.

The FACE vitamin treatment is available now at elizabethgrant.com and the retail price will be $100.

Media Inquiries

Jenn McFerron Sloan

816-468-6802

Jenn@commodditiesinc.com

About Elizabeth Grant Skin Care

Elizabeth Grant International Inc. is a 70+ year old Canadian Skin Care company focused on producing the most highly advanced luxury skin care products. Elizabeth Grant Skin Care continues to evolve, but one thing remains the same; every skin care product includes powerful Torricelumn™, a proprietary and exclusive compound of anti-aging ingredients– a blend of vitamins, proteins, botanicals and anti-oxidants that penetrate deep into the skin helping to restore skin’s essential moisture, stimulate the look of collagen and elastin production and help restore the look of younger looking skin.

Elizabeth Grant Skin Care is now a multi-generational, privately owned, family business run by three generations of women, Elizabeth Grant, her daughter-in-law Marion Witz and her granddaughter Margot Grant Witz. The company’s mission is to "Do It Better". Elizabeth Grant Skin Care is focused on exceptional quality that is inspired and internationally recognized. This quality and recognition is achieved through customer satisfaction by a fiscally responsive, diverse group of people. Learn more at elizabethgrant.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter @egskincare.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a90c8274-456f-4613-9319-d9809e311915

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/19d36e1a-e3f2-407d-959d-3e7a346d963e