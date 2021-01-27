SyncFab Partners with Swissmem to Streamline Swiss Trans-Atlantic and Pan-European Industrial Supply Chains with Blockchain

SyncFab is a distributed manufacturing platform founded and headquartered near Silicon Valley.

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, CA, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SyncFab, the first Manufacturing Blockchain® solution for parts suppliers and buyers, has announced a strategic partnership with Swissmem. The new relationship will grant access to SyncFab's advanced manufacturing blockchain platform to over 1,200 of its members across Switzerland.



Swissmem has been the national representative of the mechanical and electrical engineering industries in Switzerland for over 130 years. Its members combine traditional manufacturing expertise with innovative, future-oriented technologies. Their companies operate in the traditional areas of mechanical engineering and metalworking, electrical engineering and electronics, as well as the precision instruments sector. In addition, they develop new solutions in dynamic technology fields such as sensor technology, photonics, robotics, additive manufacturing or industrial IT.

As new SyncFab users, they will be able to build from an extensive parts library where all previously ordered parts are available for fast and easy re-ordering. SyncFab’s unique solution utilizes blockchain smart contracts and data-driven smart manufacturing to optimize the external supply chain available to OEM Buyers in the European Union and the United States.

The platform can work as a “matchmaker” between OEMs and SMEs where both benefit from secure, low-cost bids. At the same time, it gives SMEs the opportunity to compete as long-term suppliers to international companies. This solution has already helped mechanical engineering and electronics firms in the United States supply for large OEMs in electronics, aerospace, automobile, medical technology, and renewable energy.

Initially, the SyncFab-Swissmem partnership will aid Swiss SMEs in supplying for the offset transaction requirements of the Swiss Armed Forces and air defence system. These offsets represent 60 and 100 percent of the respective investments for their upcoming Project Air2030. SyncFab’s solution will then be open to the entire Swiss MEM industry after this initial testbed phase.

"SyncFab is honored to have Swissmem as a new partner. Our strategic partnership expands our global manufacturing supply chain blockchain application to include the European Market at the same time allowing Swissmem and EU OEM primes to benefit from our experience working with large US Space, Aerospace and Defense primes,” said SyncFab founder and CEO Jeremy Goodwin.

The goals of the partnership include “integrating the surplus capacity and capabilities of Swissmem suppliers with our manufacturing blockchain solution for MFG incentivized RFQs, part traceability, compliance and data security offering a uniquely agile supply chain solution for international OEM program management with dynamic supply chain planning requirements following recent COVID19 challenges.”

These goals are achievable thanks to SyncFab’s “blockchain-secured distributed manufacturing platform [that] streamlines SME supplier access to larger OEM programs in compliance with their manufacturing and data security requirements.” Adding that “working together, Swissmem and SyncFab will digitally transform the Swiss ASD, Auto and Medical Manufacturing Supply Chain with improved trans-atlantic and pan-european OEM program accessibility and sustainability."

Dr. Stefan Brupbachder, CEO of Swissmem, corroborated Goodwin’s explanation. "We are really excited about our new partnership with SyncFab. Having access to SyncFab's advanced blockchain platform for manufacturing is a great benefit for our members and subsequently for the entire MEM industry in Switzerland. SyncFab provides SMEs in particular with a simple, efficient and more secure way to qualify as a supplier to large, internationally active OEMs."

SyncFab is a distributed manufacturing platform founded and headquartered near Silicon Valley that streamlines the way OEM hardware supply chain buyers procure, manage, and track precision parts production securely using blockchain technology. Learn more about how SyncFab benefits manufacturers.

Swissmem is the leading association for SMEs and large companies in Switzerland's mechanical and electrical engineering industries (MEM industries) and related technology-oriented sectors. Swissmem enhances the competitiveness of its 1,200 or so member companies both at home and abroad by effectively representing their interests and providing needs-based services, targeted networking and market-oriented basic and advanced training for MEM industry employees.

Robert Penington

Robert@thronepr.com











