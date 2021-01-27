Corona® Launches Search for #RomoReplacement Ahead of Game Day

The iconic beer and three-season hotline operator, Tony Romo, are now accepting auditions to temporarily serve as the Corona Hotline Operator

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tony Romo has a major scheduling conflict on Game Day, and the Corona Hotline runs the risk of being unmanned on one of football’s biggest days. To ensure that doesn’t happen, Corona and Tony are issuing a search for a one-day “Romo Replacement,” to temporarily take over the hotline.



The solution? The fans! Together, Corona and Tony are asking football fans twenty-one years of age or older to audition for the coveted role. Aspiring hotline operators must follow Corona and post their audition video to Instagram, Twitter or Facebook using #RomoReplacement.

“With Game Day right around the corner, I can’t wait to see the auditions roll in! No previous experience or a polo shirt are necessary to fill my shoes – simply a passion for the game and the innate ability to keep calm in high stress moments,” offered Romo.

The former quarterback and football analyst has served as the operator of the Corona hotline for the past three years, answering questions, offering fantasy football advice, and serving up signature “Romo Reflections” to fans who phone in. Tony’s ideal replacement is someone with an enthusiastic yet laid-back approach to football viewing. He’ll choose some of his favorites to share on Corona’s social channels leading up to the game, acknowledging them as “Tony’s Picks.”

About the Corona Brand Family

The Corona brand family is home to Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Familiar, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca and in 2020, the national launch of Corona Hard Seltzer. The entire Corona portfolio is brewed in Mexico by Constellation Brands and imported and marketed exclusively to the U.S. by the company. The Corona brand is the #1 most loved beer brand and has been the #1 imported brand family of beer in the U.S. for more than 20 years. Corona Extra, the flagship brand of the Corona brand family, is a pilsner-style lager with a golden hue that was first brewed in Mexico in 1925. The refreshing flavor and carefree attitude of Corona Extra have been helping Americans find their beach since 1981.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/514b2bbc-bb19-4532-b80f-4d6eddbc96f4

