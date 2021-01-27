Arkay Beverages thanks Martini and Gordon's Gin for joining the uprising trend on making alcohol-free spirits.

ArKay Beverages is extremely thankful that competitors such as Diageo-Gordon’s and Bacardi-Martini have followed ArKay´s footsteps to change consumers’ lifestyles.

/EIN News/ -- New York City, NY, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alcohol-Free Spirits Alternative market is booming with products like the ones ArKay introduced ten years ago. Nowadays, big brands such as Martini and Gordon’s Gin have recently introduced their alcohol-free alternative drinks. We are extremely thankful that competitors such as Diageo-Gordon’s and Bacardi-Martini have followed ArKay´s footsteps to change consumers’ lifestyles.

2021 marks Arkay´s 10th anniversary. Back in 2011, the prospect of alcohol-free spirits was somewhat unknown to many but had gained momentum and popularity when Reynald Vito Grattagliano started ArKay, the world's first alcohol-free spirits alternative.

Alcohol-free spirits are being cherished by people who look for alternatives that are just as appealing as the alcoholic options.

ArKay is designed for everyone to enjoy the exceptional taste of liquor without the alcohol, making it a perfect beverage day or night. ArKay has 0% alcohol, therefore becoming a gateway for individuals with medical conditions or religious beliefs that prohibit alcohol consumption or just for people who want to change their lifestyle.

ArKay has an extract of capsaicin that creates the burn that is so synonymous with alcohol, leading the way to the redefining of ¨adult drinks.¨ Arkay Beverages offers various alcohol-free spirits flavored drinks like brandy, vodka, rum, gin, and whiskey, just as other famous brands are now starting to do.

The company’s products are currently distributed in 35 countries, including most of Europe and Mexico, Canada, and the United States. Arkay Zero Proof alternative is also available online at Arkay’s website and on the world's largest duty-free marketplace, dutyfreezone.com.

Arkay Alcohol-free spirits offer you the same drinking experience as real liquor without the alcohol. People love new and different things, so alcohol-free alternative spirits tend to be more popular than ever.

With Arkay No Hangovers, Zero Guilt, Zero Alcohol, Zero carbs, Zero fat, zero sugar, and Zero addiction.

Arkay understands the hard work of launching a new brand and more if the brand is alcohol-free; for that matter, Arkay wants to thank Diageo (Gordon’s owners) and Bacardi-Martini for launching an alcohol-free drink version on their own. It does feel great to see that the idea of alcohol-free spirits is now a trend that is expanding worldwide.

Together we can make a difference.

ABOUT ARKAY BEVERAGES

Since 2011, Arkay Beverages has been fine-tuning various zero-proof spirit recipes, including vodka, tequila, gin, whisky, bourbon, and brandy, among many others, for the appreciation of fine liquor without the alcohol.

ArKay, the world's first alcohol-free, liquor-flavored drink, is designed for everyone to enjoy. The exceptional taste of liquor without the alcohol content makes it a perfect beverage day or night. ArKay has 0% alcohol, and it is designed to allow individuals with medical conditions or religious beliefs that prohibit alcohol consumption and drink. Imagine being able to enjoy your favorite drink at parties without worrying about drinking and driving. You won't miss a thing, as ArKay tastes and looks exactly like traditional liquor. It is suitable for drinking straight-up, on the rocks, or with your favorite mixers. Arkay Beverages is a family-owned business. Arkay is not part of a large multinational conglomerate.

ABOUT REYNALD VITO GRATTAGLIANO

Reynald Vito Grattagliano is an entrepreneur and philanthropist driven to solve the world's biggest challenges through innovation. Reynald is the spark behind the current alcohol-free spirit movement, having been the first in the field to imitate spirits giving consumers a sober option to a night out. He is the son of a well-known Italian perfumer in the late 20th century. He transformed himself into a perfumer millionaire before 30, establishing bottling plants worldwide, selling several times his companies and making millions for himself.

As the founder of Arkay Beverages, Reynald sees beyond the current business and technological landscape, creating real impact companies. His next endeavor is to travel to the moon, using lunar resources for innovation here on earth.

