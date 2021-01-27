Black Creek Group Announces 2020 Activity and is Well-Positioned Heading into 2021

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Creek Group, a Denver-based real estate investment manager with more than a 25-year history, today announced its 2020 activity highlights1 which includes acquiring $1.5 billion of new investments across the U.S. and raising $1.5 billion in capital, with $1.3 billion coming from individual and high net worth investors and $200 million from institutional investors.



“Coming off a record-breaking year in 2019, we were well-positioned for the unprecedented operating conditions that 2020 brought,” said Raj Dhanda, Black Creek Group’s chief executive officer. “In a year of market turmoil and economic uncertainty, our teams remained focused on sourcing new investments and executing on our business plan. Ultimately, 2020 reaffirmed the resilience of our team as well as the durability of the real estate we invest in and I look forward to a strong 2021.”

2020 highlights include:

Acquired 9.9 million square feet primarily in the industrial and multifamily space

Purchased 367 acres, with plans for future development of 4.8 million square feet of industrial space

Developed 3.8 million square feet of industrial space

Executed 9.8 million square feet of leasing across industrial, office and retail sectors bringing the firm’s holdings to 95.5% leased

As of December 31, 2020, the firm had a national footprint of 70.6 million square feet across 31 markets2.

1 Aggregate capital and activity from all real estate platforms in the United States sponsored by affiliates of Black Creek Group.

2 Includes deals under control and development.

About Black Creek Group

Black Creek Group is a leading real estate investment management firm that has bought or built over $22 billion of investments throughout its more than 25-year history. The firm manages diverse investment offerings across the spectrum of commercial real estate – including industrial, multifamily, office and retail – providing a range of investment solutions for both institutional and wealth management channels. Black Creek Group has seven offices across the United States with approximately 300 professionals. More information is available at blackcreekgroup.com.

