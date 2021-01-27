ButcherJoseph Advises C&K Market Inc. on Sale to Employees

/EIN News/ -- Saint Louis, MO, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ButcherJoseph & Co. (“ButcherJoseph”) served as exclusive financial advisor to C&K Market Inc. (“C&K Market” or the “Company”) on its sale to the C&K Employee Stock Ownership Plan (“ESOP”). C&K Market is an independent regional grocery retailer with a proud 64-year history serving local communities in Southern and Central Oregon and Northern California. The Company operates three retail banner brands: Ray’s Food Place, Shop Smart and C&K Market. The transaction closed December 2020.

Karl Wissmann, C&K Market’s President & CEO, shared, “We are proud to be a 100% employee-owned company where everyone will share the experience of owning a business and allow our service to the community to thrive for generations to come.”

ButcherJoseph Managing Director, Alberto del Pilar commented, “C&K Market was an exceptional candidate for an ESOP. The Company, its stores and employees are all essential to the communities which they serve. ESOP ownership will undoubtedly help to sustain those very same communities the employee-owners call home. We focused our efforts on designing a durable structure that aligns all of the interests of C&K’s stakeholders while positioning the Company for long-term financial stability. It was a privilege to work with Karl and his executive management team during the process.”

About C&K Market Inc.

C&K Market Inc. , an independently-owned grocery retailer based in Medford, Ore., operates 38 grocery stores in Oregon and Northern California under the banners of Ray’s Food Place, Shop Smart and C&K Market. Over its long history, it has focused on tailoring its offerings to each community it serves by providing variety and quality while delivering superior customer service.

About ButcherJoseph & Co.

ButcherJoseph & Co. is a boutique investment banking firm specializing in ESOPs , mergers and acquisitions , private capital sourcing and valuation advisory services for middle market companies. Our industry recognized team of professionals has executed 200+ transactions exceeding $15 billion in total value. ButcherJoseph is headquartered in St. Louis with a presence in Washington, DC and offices in Chicago, Charlotte, Scottsdale, and Nashville.

