Monro, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- ~ Third Quarter Sales of $284.6 Million ~

~ Improved Performance in December Continued into January with a Comparable Store Sales Increase of 3% ~

~ Year-to-Date Operating Cash Flow of ~$159 Million compared to ~$126 Million in the Same Period Last Year ~

~ Completes Acquisition of 17 Stores in Southern California, Representing Expected Annualized Sales of ~$20 Million ~

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monro, Inc. (Nasdaq: MNRO), a leading provider of automotive undercar repair and tire services, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended December 26, 2020.

Third Quarter Results

Sales for the third quarter of the fiscal year ending March 27, 2021 (“fiscal 2021”) decreased 13.6% to $284.6 million, as compared to $329.3 million for the third quarter of the fiscal year ended March 28, 2020 (“fiscal 2020”). The total sales decrease for the third quarter of $44.7 million was driven by a comparable store sales decline of 13.0% for the period and a decrease in sales of $7.2 million from closed stores, partially offset by an increase in sales from new stores of $2.2 million, including sales from recent acquisitions of $1.5 million. Comparable store sales were down approximately 8% for tires, 16% for alignments, 17% for front end/shocks, 19% for maintenance services and 21% for brakes compared to the prior year period.

Gross margin decreased 400 basis points to 33.8% in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 from 37.8% in the prior year period. The decrease partially resulted from lower comparable store sales in the third quarter of fiscal 2021, which resulted in higher fixed distribution and occupancy costs as a percentage of sales compared to the prior year period. Variable gross margin benefitted from improved tire margins, driven by the completed rollout of the Company’s tire category management and pricing tool. This was more than offset by a higher sales mix of tires compared to the prior year period, which resulted in higher material costs as a percentage of sales. Variable gross margin was also negatively impacted by higher technician labor costs as a percentage of sales compared to the prior year period, particularly in the first two months of the quarter. The Company’s efforts to optimize store staffing and increase teammate productivity led to lower technician labor costs as a percentage of sales in December compared to the prior year period. Total operating expenses decreased $12.3 million to $80.5 million, or 28.3% of sales, as compared to $92.8 million, or 28.2% of sales in the prior year period. The year-over-year dollar decrease primarily resulted from targeted cost reductions and lower expenses from 29 fewer stores compared to the prior year period. The slight increase in operating expenses as a percentage of sales in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to the previous year period was driven by a decrease in comparable store sales.

Operating income for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 was $15.7 million, or 5.5% of sales, as compared to $31.6 million, or 9.6% of sales in the prior year period. Interest expense was $6.8 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2021, as compared to $7.0 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2020.

Net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 was $6.7 million, as compared to $18.9 million in the same period of the prior year. Diluted earnings per share for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 was $.20, compared to $.56 in the third quarter of fiscal 2020. Adjusted diluted earnings per share, a non-GAAP measure, for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 was $.22, which excluded $.02 per share related to Monro.Forward initiatives and $0.01 per share of benefit related to a reserve for potential litigation that was no longer necessary. This compares to adjusted diluted earnings per share of $.60 in the third quarter of fiscal 2020, which excluded $.03 per share of costs related to Monro.Forward initiatives and $0.01 per share of acquisition due diligence and integration costs. Please refer to the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section below for a discussion of this non-GAAP measure.

Net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 reflects an effective tax rate of 25.2%, as compared to 24.1% in the prior year period.

During the third quarter of fiscal 2021, the Company opened 19 company-operated stores, while temporarily closing one store as a result of storm damage and permanently closing one franchise location. Additionally, four company-operated stores remain temporarily closed as a result of damage sustained during Hurricane Laura in Louisiana and Tropical Storm Isaias in the Northeast. Monro ended the quarter with 1,260 company-operated stores and 96 franchised locations.

“Our results for the third quarter were impacted by general market conditions and lower labor productivity levels, particularly in the first two months of the quarter. After proactively decreasing staffing at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, we quickly ramped up staffing in our stores over the past two quarters as demand returned. As a result, we added approximately 700 new teammates since July that required time to fully ramp. Improving market conditions, as well as the successful onboarding and training of our new teammates led to improved top-line performance in December, which posted the best comparable store sales since the beginning of the pandemic. This has continued into January with a comparable store sales increase of 3%,” said Robert Mellor, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Interim Chief Executive Officer.

Mellor continued, “We remain financially strong and well positioned to execute against all of our growth initiatives and made significant progress during the third quarter. Importantly, we substantially completed the transformation of 104 stores and our rebranded and reimaged stores continue to outperform our chain average. Additionally, we completed the rollout of our store staffing and scheduling optimization tool and tire category management and pricing system, both of which are instrumental in driving profitable growth. Our initiatives are working and we look forward with confidence in our business.”

First Nine Months Results

For the current nine-month period, sales decreased 15.5% to $820.2 million from $970.5 million in the prior year period. Comparable store sales decreased 16.8% compared to a decrease of 0.1% in the prior year period. Gross margin for the nine-month period was 35.1% of sales, compared to 38.6% in the prior year period. Operating income was 6.3% of sales, compared to 10.4% in the prior year period. Net income for the first nine months of fiscal 2021 was $22.5 million, or $.67 per diluted share, as compared to $61.8 million, or $1.82 per diluted share in the comparable period of fiscal 2020. Adjusted diluted earnings per share, a non-GAAP measure, in the first nine months of fiscal 2021 was $.77, which excluded $.06 per share related to store closing costs, $.04 per share related to Monro.Forward initiatives and management transition costs and $0.01 per share of benefit related to a reserve for potential litigation that was no longer necessary. This compares to adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.91 in the first nine months of fiscal 2020, which excluded $.06 per share of costs related to Monro.Forward initiatives and $.03 per share of costs related to acquisition due diligence and integration. Please refer to the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section below for a discussion of this non-GAAP measure.

Strong Financial Position

During the first nine months of fiscal 2021, the Company generated approximately $159 million in operating cash flow compared to $126 million for the same period last year. Monro’s strong cash flow allows the Company to support its business operations and Monro.Forward initiatives as well as invest in attractive acquisition opportunities intended to drive long-term growth, while paying down debt and returning cash to shareholders through its dividend program.

As of January 23, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $25 million and availability on its revolving credit facility of approximately $376 million.

Acquisition Update

The Company completed the previously announced acquisition of 17 stores in Southern California, further expanding the Company’s geographic footprint in the West Coast region. These locations are expected to add approximately $20 million in annualized sales.

Company Outlook

Due to the ongoing uncertainty caused by COVID-19, it remains difficult to accurately predict the full impact of the pandemic on overall demand and Monro’s operations for the remainder of the year. Therefore, the Company is not providing fiscal 2021 guidance.

Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting diluted earnings per share (“EPS”), which is a generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) measure, this press release includes adjusted diluted EPS, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company has included a reconciliation from adjusted diluted EPS to its most directly comparable GAAP measure, diluted EPS. Management views this non-GAAP financial measure as a way to better assess comparability between periods because management believes the non-GAAP financial measure shows the Company’s core business operations while excluding certain non-recurring items and items related to our Monro.Forward or acquisition initiatives.

This non-GAAP financial measure is not intended to represent, and should not be considered more meaningful than, or as an alternative to, its most directly comparable GAAP measure. This non-GAAP financial measure may be different from similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.

MONRO, INC.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

(Dollars and share counts in thousands)



Quarter Ended Fiscal

December 2020 2019 % Change Sales $ 284,591 $ 329,281 (13.6 )% Cost of sales, including distribution and occupancy costs 188,453 204,929 (8.0 )% Gross profit 96,138 124,352 (22.7 )% Operating, selling, general and administrative expenses 80,450 92,781 (13.3 )% Operating income 15,688 31,571 (50.3 )% Interest expense, net 6,819 6,983 (2.3 )% Other income, net (65 ) (274 ) (76.2 )% Income before provision for income taxes 8,934 24,862 (64.1 )% Provision for income taxes 2,251 5,982 (62.4 )% Net income $ 6,683 $ 18,880 (64.6 )% Diluted earnings per share: $ .20 $ .56 (64.3 )% Weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding 33,827 33,973 Number of stores open (at end of quarter) 1,260 1,289









MONRO, INC.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

(Dollars and share counts in thousands)



Nine Months Ended Fiscal

December 2020

2019 % Change Sales $ 820,237 $ 970,458 (15.5 )% Cost of sales, including distribution and occupancy costs 532,119 595,886 (10.7 )% Gross profit 288,118 374,572 (23.1 )% Operating, selling, general and administrative expenses 236,603 273,273 (13.4 )% Operating income 51,515 101,299 (49.1 )% Interest expense, net 21,526 21,100 2.0 % Other income, net (132 ) (655 ) (79.7 )% Income before provision for income taxes 30,121 80,854 (62.7 )% Provision for income taxes 7,605 19,054 (60.1 )% Net income $ 22,516 $ 61,800 (63.6 )% Diluted earnings per share $ .67 $ 1.82 (63.2 )% Weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding 33,840 33,971

MONRO, INC.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)



December 26, March 28,

2020 2020 Assets Cash $ 24,959 $ 345,476 Inventories 165,141 187,441 Other current assets 77,255 63,103 Total current assets 267,355 596,020 Property, plant and equipment, net 334,293 328,637 Finance lease and financing obligation assets, net 279,304 196,575 Operating lease assets, net 207,508 199,729 Other non-current assets 742,217 728,496 Total assets $ 1,830,677 $ 2,049,457 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities $ 310,546 $ 254,936 Long-term debt 190,000 566,400 Long-term finance leases and financing obligations 372,553 298,373 Long-term operating lease liabilities 181,938 170,954 Other long-term liabilities 39,597 24,354 Total liabilities 1,094,634 1,315,017 Total shareholders' equity 736,043 734,440 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,830,677 $ 2,049,457









MONRO, INC.

Reconciliation of Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS)

(Unaudited)

Quarter Ended

Fiscal

December 2020 2019 Diluted EPS $0.20 $0.56 Store closing costs - - Monro.Forward initiative costs 0.02 0.03 Acquisition due diligence and integration costs - 0.01 Management transition costs - - Potential litigation reserve reversal (0.01 ) - Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.22 $0.60

Note: The calculation of the impact of non-GAAP adjustments on diluted earnings per share is performed on each line independently. The table may not add down by +/- $0.01 due to rounding.





Supplemental Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in Thousands)

Quarter Ended

Fiscal

December 2020 2019 Net Income $6,683 $18,880 Store closing costs (14 ) - Monro.Forward initiative costs 1,056 1,378 Acquisition due diligence and integration costs 122 435 Management transition costs 128 - Potential litigation reserve reversal (250 ) - Provision for income taxes (234 ) (435 ) Adjusted Net Income $7,491 $20,258







MONRO, INC.

Reconciliation of Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS)

(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended

Fiscal

December 2020 2019 Diluted EPS $0.67 $1.82 Store impairment charge - - Store closing costs 0.06 - Monro.Forward initiative costs 0.03 0.06 Acquisition due diligence and integration costs - 0.03 Management transition costs 0.01 - Potential litigation reserve reversal (0.01 ) - Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.77 $1.91

Note: The calculation of the impact of non-GAAP adjustments on diluted earnings per share is performed on each line independently. The table may not add down by +/- $0.01 due to rounding.





Supplemental Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in Thousands)

Nine Months Ended

Fiscal

December 2020 2019 Net Income $22,516 $61,800 Store impairment charge 99 - Store closing costs 2.496 - Monro.Forward initiative costs 1,510 2,685 Acquisition due diligence and integration costs 161 1,204 Management transition costs 385 - Potential litigation reserve reversal (250 ) - Provision for income taxes (1,022 ) (953 ) Adjusted Net Income $25,895 $64,736