Patient Flow Management Summit to Showcase Health System Success Stories

/EIN News/ -- Pittsburgh, PA, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2021 Patient Flow Management Summit, being held virtually January 28-29, 2021, will bring together patient flow experts from across the country to share insights about creating system collaboration to optimize patient flow along the care continuum, enhance patient and provider satisfaction and improve financial outcomes of health systems. TeleTracking Technologies, the leader in patient flow, capacity management and health system command center technology is the educational underwriter and conference chair.

Designed to educate clinical, operational and administrative professionals—from Chief Nursing Officers and Medical Directors to Bed Management and Patient Logistics professionals—sessions cover a wide range of topics, which are more relevant than ever as health systems face greater access and capacity challenges.

There is no fee for hospital and health system providers, and there are 9 CNE/CME credits available for participants.

Session topics and presenters include:

Ascension : Metrics that Matter to Health System Executives presented by Rosario Lombardo, Regional Director, Hospital Support Services

: Metrics that Matter to Health System Executives presented by Rosario Lombardo, Regional Director, Hospital Support Services Avera Health : Leveraging Technology to Benefit Patients and the Bottom Line presented by Alicia Vermeulen, Director of Patient Placement & Logistics, Troy Grovenburg, Operations Intelligence Analyst and Dr. Candice Friestad, Assistant VP, Clinical Informatics

: Leveraging Technology to Benefit Patients and the Bottom Line presented by Alicia Vermeulen, Director of Patient Placement & Logistics, Troy Grovenburg, Operations Intelligence Analyst and Dr. Candice Friestad, Assistant VP, Clinical Informatics Broward Medical Center : Creating Structures and Processes to Improve Patient Flow presented by Heather Havericak, CEO

: Creating Structures and Processes to Improve Patient Flow presented by Heather Havericak, CEO Carilion Clinic : Management of System Patient Flow during a Pandemic presented by Paul Davenport, VP, Emergency Services & Care Management and Paul Haskins, M.D., Emergency Medicine & Medical Director, Operations Center

: Management of System Patient Flow during a Pandemic presented by Paul Davenport, VP, Emergency Services & Care Management and Paul Haskins, M.D., Emergency Medicine & Medical Director, Operations Center HCA Healthcare : Strategies to Manage ED Overcrowding presented by Carl Balcom, Transitional Leader and Mike Kumpula, Director of Emergency Services

: Strategies to Manage ED Overcrowding presented by Carl Balcom, Transitional Leader and Mike Kumpula, Director of Emergency Services Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital Stanford : Best Practices on Improving LOS to Enhance Hospital Patient Flow presented by Luanne Smedley, Administrative Director, Clinical Access & Care Coordination and Christine Kalife, Performance Improvement Associate

: Best Practices on Improving LOS to Enhance Hospital Patient Flow presented by Luanne Smedley, Administrative Director, Clinical Access & Care Coordination and Christine Kalife, Performance Improvement Associate Mayo Clinic : The Design & Implementation of Rochester Hospital Operations Command Center presented by Danielle Crawley, Hospital Operations Manager & Jamie Newman, M.D., Medical Director, Admission & Transfer Center

: The Design & Implementation of Rochester Hospital Operations Command Center presented by Danielle Crawley, Hospital Operations Manager & Jamie Newman, M.D., Medical Director, Admission & Transfer Center Mount Sinai Beth Israel Hospital : Leveraging Hospitalists to Improve Throughput & Decrease LOS presented by Svetlana Chernyavsky, D.O., Medical Director of Clinical Documentation and Improvement, Assistant Professor of Medicine and Kristine Favila D.O., Medical Director, Rapid Evaluation & Treatment Unit, Assistant Professor Icahn School of Medicine

: Leveraging Hospitalists to Improve Throughput & Decrease LOS presented by Svetlana Chernyavsky, D.O., Medical Director of Clinical Documentation and Improvement, Assistant Professor of Medicine and Kristine Favila D.O., Medical Director, Rapid Evaluation & Treatment Unit, Assistant Professor Icahn School of Medicine Rochester Regional Health : Using Data to Identify Patient Flow Issues & Direct ED Patient Throughput presented by Keith Grams, M.D., Chair, Emergency Medicine

: Using Data to Identify Patient Flow Issues & Direct ED Patient Throughput presented by Keith Grams, M.D., Chair, Emergency Medicine Sarasota Memorial Health Care : Periop - Patient Flow’s Missing Piece presented by David Patterson, Associate Chief Nursing Officer

: Periop - Patient Flow’s Missing Piece presented by David Patterson, Associate Chief Nursing Officer SSM Health : Building a Regional Transfer Center presented by Kelly Baumer, VP, Clinical Services and Stacey Miller, Director, Transfer Center

: Building a Regional Transfer Center presented by Kelly Baumer, VP, Clinical Services and Stacey Miller, Director, Transfer Center UPMC Pinnacle: Effective Strategies to Improve Emergency Department Throughput presented by Anthony J. Guarracino, D.O., Chair, Department of Emergency Medicine

“As healthcare becomes increasingly more complex, finding ways to centralize and coordinate patient care has become essential. An effective patient flow strategy provides the operational alignment, actionable data and shared situational awareness to improve patient and caregiver satisfaction, and the bottom line,” says Skip Ashmore, Chief Marketing Officer, TeleTracking Technologies. “The Patient Flow Management Summit brings together a group of people who are achieving those goals by innovating, problem solving and providing excellent care for their patients and communities.”

The Patient Flow Management Summit is available free of charge to employees of hospitals and health systems. Pricing for others interested in participating, along with additional information about the summit, is available at BRI Network.

About TeleTracking Technologies, Inc.

For every hour a patient waits for care, they face objectively worse outcomes. TeleTracking believes it is unacceptable that patients are not able to access the care they need, when they need it, due to operating inefficiencies and unnecessary cost barriers. Our mission is simple, to ensure no one waits for the care they need. And that’s why three decades ago, TeleTracking recognized the significant benefits of a centralized approach to managing patient flow and in the last decade has implemented more than one hundred health system command centers across the United States and the United Kingdom. TeleTracking has delivered extraordinary outcomes for nearly three decades that have been the subject of study by KLAS, Gartner and the RAND Corporation. For more information visit www.teletracking.com.

About BRI Network

BRI Network creates conferences that get results and improve organizational performance. We bring together industry leaders and solution providers in Healthcare & Technology to present timely industry topics, news, research, and insight. We’ll help you anticipate challenges and deliver actionable strategies that will increase productivity, reduce costs and improve ROI. From the still evolving markets of Cryptocurrency to the continuously expanding applications of Telehealth, the optimization of Discharge Planning, and the ongoing battle against the national Opioid Crisis, BRI Network is at the forefront of providing answers today, for the questions you’ll have tomorrow. Find out how BRI Network can help you and your organization work smarter and make better decisions faster. For more information, please contact us at 800-743-8490 or email us at info@brinetwork.com.

