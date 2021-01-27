Blucora to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results Wednesday, February 17, 2021

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR), a provider of data and technology-driven tax software and wealth management solutions that empowers people to improve their financial wellness, will announce its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results before market open on Wednesday, February 17, 2021.



A conference call for members of the investment community will be held at 8:30 a.m. ET during which the Company will discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2020 results, its outlook and other business items. This call will be webcast and can be accessed within the Investor Relations section of the Blucora corporate website at www.blucora.com.

About Blucora®

Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR) is on the forefront of financial technology, a provider of data and technology-driven solutions that empowers people to improve their financial wellness. Blucora operates in two segments, including (i) wealth management, through its tax-focused Avantax Wealth Management and Avantax Planning Partners (formerly HKFS) brands, with a collective $76 billion in total client assets as of September 30, 2020 and (ii) tax preparation, through its TaxAct business, a market leader in tax preparation software with approximately 3 million consumer and 20,000 professional users in 2020. With integrated tax focused software and wealth management, Blucora is uniquely positioned to assist our customers in achieving better long-term outcomes via holistic, tax-advantaged solutions. For additional information on Blucora, visit www.blucora.com.

