TRREB Reports Condo Rentals and Listings are up While Rent is Down

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greater Toronto Area REALTORS® reported 12,584 condominium apartment rentals through TRREB’s MLS® System during the fourth quarter of 2020. This represented an increase of 86.3 per cent compared to 6,756 rentals in Q4 2019. The number of condominium apartments listed for rent during Q4 2020 was up by 131.6 per cent compared to Q4 2019.



“Demand for condominium apartment rentals reached record highs in the second half of 2020, particularly in the fourth quarter. However, at the same time, growth in the number of available units far outstripped growth in rental transactions, as many investors chose to make their units available due to the impact of COVID-19 on tourism and the short-term rental market, City of Toronto restrictions on short-term rentals and the prospect of a vacancy tax. The result was much more choice and negotiating power for renters and a downward adjustment in average rents,” said Lisa Patel, Toronto Regional Real Estate Board (TRREB) President.

The average one-bedroom condominium apartment rent was down by 16.5 per cent year over year in Q4 2020 to $1,845 compared to $2,209 in Q4 2019. The average two-bedroom condominium apartment rent was down by 14.5 per cent over the same time period to $2,453 compared to $2,868.

“As we move through 2021, rental demand will remain strong as the economic situation continues to improve, especially as the pace of the vaccine rollout increases and immigration and non-permanent migration into the GTA accelerates. Eventually, this will result in much of the current rental unit inventory being absorbed, but market conditions will likely continue to favour renters through much of 2021,” said Jason Mercer, TRREB’s Chief Market Analyst.





Rental Market Summary: Fourth Quarter 2020 Apartments All Bedroom Types Bachelor One-Bedroom Two-Bedroom Three-Bedroom Listed Leased Leased Avg.

Rent Leased Avg.

Rent Leased Avg.

Rent Leased Avg.

Rent Q4 2020 33,280 12,584 484 $1,436 7,281 $1,845 4,534 $2,453 285 $3,174 Q4 2019 14,371 6,756 256 $1,869 4,123 $2,209 2,240 $2,868 137 $3,324 Yr./Yr. % Chg. 131.6% 86.3% 89.1% -23.2% 76.6% -16.5% 102.4% -14.5% 108.0% -4.5% Townhouses All Bedroom Types Bachelor One-Bedroom Two-Bedroom Three-Bedroom Listed Leased Leased Avg.

Rent Leased Avg.

Rent Leased Avg.

Rent Leased Avg.

Rent Q4 2020 1,651 724 4 $1,800 88 $1,891 311 $2,410 321 $2,800 Q4 2019 1,261 610 1 $1,600 65 $2,002 299 $2,410 245 $2,597 Yr./Yr. % Chg. 30.9% 18.7% 300.0% 12.5% 35.4% -5.5% 4.0% 0.0% 31.0% 7.8%

Source: Toronto Regional Real Estate Board

The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board is Canada’s largest real estate board with more than 57,000 residential and commercial professionals connecting people, property and communities.

