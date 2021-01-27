Unruly Launches New Self-Service Tools for CTV and OTT Publishers

Platform UnrulyX CTRL empowers connected TV platforms, media owners and app developers to price, package and sell programmatic, cross-screen inventory and optimize revenue

/EIN News/ -- LONDON and NEW YORK and SINGAPORE and SYDNEY, Australia , Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading video ad platform Unruly today launched a suite of self-service tools that enable publishers to package, price and sell their programmatic inventory to the biggest advertisers in the world.



Media owners and app developers can use new self-service platform, UnrulyX CTRL, to set up programmatic deals across their connected TV (CTV), video and banner inventory via deal IDs, enabling buyers to access unique audiences and drive revenue quickly and at scale.

UnrulyX CTRL has been in beta since the start of 2020 and has seen significant growth in the second half of 2020. In the last two quarters of 2020, revenue from self-service deals and net revenue to publishers have both increased by more than 200%.

Powered by Unruly’s premium supply-side ad platform (SSP), UnrulyX, the new platform gives clients access to unique demand through direct relationships with the world's biggest advertisers and leading DSPs, including its own in-house demand platform, Tremor Video DSP. An intuitive user interface (UI) gives publishers access to online packaging tools, real-time insights to help maximize inventory value and enhanced reporting for increased transparency.

Using UnrulyX CTRL, publishers can activate multiple data sources to target specific audiences and content types. CTV and over-the-top (OTT) publishers can also use the platform to manage how they sell their ad pods – similar to a TV commercial break – including tools to guarantee an advertiser a specific position within a pod, and own a pod by brand category, helping with competitive separation.

Unruly’s Chief Strategy Officer Kenneth Suh said: “Publishers are increasingly looking for greater control and transparency -- a trend that has become more prevalent in these uncertain times and the heightened anxiety caused by the global pandemic. At Unruly, we’re committed to equipping our partners with all the tools they need to maximize their ROI and smash their performance goals.

“With UnrulyX CTRL – a product name connected to the ‘hands-on-keyboard' access it provides – publishers are back in the driver’s seat, allowing them to exert greater control and transparency over their own inventory and success.”

Additional key tools, data capabilities and benefits include:

Access to differentiated global demand from the world’s biggest advertisers and leading DSPs. Unruly works with 95 of the top 100 AdAge Brands, while its U7 client council includes representatives from P&G, Unilever, Nestlé, American Express, among others;

Multiple integration options (tag, S2S, oRTB);

Forecasting tools to more effectively plan and maximize revenue (available Q2/Q3);

A world-class customer service team;

Flexible pricing structure;

Deals are protected by Unruly’s brand protection solution, UnrulyX Shield, to reduce risk, protect audience experiences and enhance supply value.

Mobile app Timehop saw its revenue increase 157% after switching a high-profile PMP from another SSP to the UnrulyX self-service platform.

Timehop’s VP Programmatic Product Development, David Leviev, said: “The results with Unruly have been outstanding, and PMP performance continues to shine week in, week out. The Unruly team has been hands-on when I’ve needed support, and their UnrulyX self-service UI makes it so easy for us to track all our deals and make adjustments in real-time as our targets shift.”

Publishers interested in using the new self-service tools should email, bdctrl@unrulygroup.com

About Unruly

Unruly is one of the leading video ad platforms in the world. Publishers use Unruly’s self-service tools, global relationships with premium demand partners, user-friendly ad formats and dedicated support team to maximise their revenue across a range of different screens, including CTV, mobile and desktop. A pioneer in bringing emotional intelligence to the ad ecosystem, Unruly's innovative, multi-format tech, unique audience insights and creative solutions also enable brands and agencies to seamlessly engage global consumers in premium, brand-safe environments.

Part of the Tremor International group (AIM: TRMR), Unruly is on a mission to transform digital advertising for the better. Our brand and agency-led council, the U7, meet regularly to shape the future of digital marketing and we are a founding member of the WFA’s Global Alliance for Responsible Media. Don’t just reach people, move people.

Media Contact

David Waterhouse - Global VP, Communications at Unruly

david.waterhouse@unrulygroup.com