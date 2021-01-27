Independent Research Firm Finds 390% ROI with Billtrust B2B Accounts Receivable Automation and Integrated Payments

Total Economic Impact™ Study Shows Deploying Billtrust Integrated Payments Solutions Resulted in Studied Organization’s $1.1 Million+ Three-Year Savings and Less-than-Six-Month Payback Period

/EIN News/ -- LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Billtrust (NASDAQ: BTRS), a B2B accounts receivable automation and integrated payments leader, has released a new commissioned Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Billtrust, quantifying the benefits of Billtrust’s accounts receivable (AR) automation with integrated B2B payments. The Forrester study found that the studied organization realized an ROI of 390% over three years and over $1.1 million in cost savings resulting in a payback period of less than six months. In addition, other significant benefits were realized such as improved customer experience and employee morale, a reduction in write-downs and increased digitization and disaster readiness. The study is available for download here .



“Our solutions are mission critical and provide quantifiable value for companies to accelerate cash flow, improve customer experience and enable business continuity and scale efficiency,” said Steve Pinado, Billtrust President. “We are pleased that Forrester, using their TEI methodology, confirmed, in our opinion, how our AR automation and integrated payments solutions can create such powerful results for organizations."

Forrester found that the studied organization experienced the following risk-adjusted present value (PV) quantified benefits over three years:

Projected $422,000 savings with Billtrust Payments. The organization deploys Billtrust Payments, enabling them to accept their customers’ preferred payment types such as ACH, credit card and wires. Transitioning customers from check to ACH drastically reduces the average cost of collections, and by collecting and reporting robust data to credit card processors, the organization recognized significant interchange optimization discounts.

The organization deploys Billtrust Payments, enabling them to accept their customers’ preferred payment types such as ACH, credit card and wires. Transitioning customers from check to ACH drastically reduces the average cost of collections, and by collecting and reporting robust data to credit card processors, the organization recognized significant interchange optimization discounts. Saved $359,000 with Billtrust Cash Application . The organization drastically reduced the time and effort required to match payments with remittance information, applying the various types of incoming payments to the correct underlying purchase activity and customer. With Billtrust, the organization achieved 80% straight through processing of cash application activities, allowing the firm to reduce required headcount for the operation by 50%.

. The organization drastically reduced the time and effort required to match payments with remittance information, applying the various types of incoming payments to the correct underlying purchase activity and customer. With Billtrust, the organization achieved 80% straight through processing of cash application activities, allowing the firm to reduce required headcount for the operation by 50%. Saved $322,000 with Billtrust Invoicing. Billtrust enabled the organization to transition invoices from print to digital thereby eliminating printing, labor and postage costs, an e-invoice costs 88% less to send, on average.

Billtrust enabled the organization to transition invoices from print to digital thereby eliminating printing, labor and postage costs, an e-invoice costs 88% less to send, on average. Projected $46,000 savings in days sales outstanding (DSO) and bad debt. Having an electronic and efficiently managed payment collections process enabled the organization to reduce the average DSO of receivables, freeing up capital that can be allocated to other business functions. Additionally, by lowering the average amount of open receivables, the organization reduces the overall amount of bad debt.

The interviewed organization also reported the following benefits:

Improved customer experience and satisfaction. The organization improved customer satisfaction by offering the payment types they preferred. By digitizing and automating AR processes with Billtrust, the organization also improved the speed and accuracy of invoicing.

The organization improved customer satisfaction by offering the payment types they preferred. By digitizing and automating AR processes with Billtrust, the organization also improved the speed and accuracy of invoicing. Improved employee morale. While some employees were made redundant, the remaining employees were able to move from repetitive tasks to more business-critical work.

While some employees were made redundant, the remaining employees were able to move from repetitive tasks to more business-critical work. Reduction in write-downs. With Billtrust, the organization has better documentation and visibility into outstanding payments. The ability to quickly send electronic invoices reduces the likelihood of lost or forgotten bills, which could lead to collection issues and write-downs.

With Billtrust, the organization has better documentation and visibility into outstanding payments. The ability to quickly send electronic invoices reduces the likelihood of lost or forgotten bills, which could lead to collection issues and write-downs. Increased digitalization. Continuing digitalization with Billtrust enables the organization to enjoy additional future savings by reducing spend on physical invoices and streamlining processes.

Continuing digitalization with Billtrust enables the organization to enjoy additional future savings by reducing spend on physical invoices and streamlining processes. Increased disaster readiness. Billtrust’s automated AR reduced dependency on in-house mailing and printing, and alternate payment channels can provide new cash flow and stability during crises.



According to the organization’s vice president of finance, “The decision to go with Billtrust was a simple way to enhance our productivity and streamline the posting of payments. We have recently expanded our commitment to our customers allowing them to pay online and enhancing, once again, our ability to post payments and reconcile accounts faster.”

The Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) is a methodology developed by Forrester Research that enhances a company’s technology decision-making processes and assists vendors in communicating the value proposition of their products and services to clients. The TEI methodology helps companies demonstrate, justify and realize the tangible value of IT initiatives to both senior management and other key business stakeholders.

About Billtrust

Billtrust (NASDAQ: BTRS) is a leading provider of cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. Accounts receivable is broken and relies on conventional processes that are outdated, inefficient, manual and largely paper based. Billtrust is at the forefront of the digital transformation of AR, providing mission-critical solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring , online ordering , invoice delivery , payments and remittance capture , invoicing , cash application and collections. For more information, visit Billtrust.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements that are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of the Company. These forward looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those factors discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including those under the header “Risk Factors” in the Registration Statement on Form S-4 filed with the SEC by South Mountain Merger Corp. on October 26, 2020, as amended. If the risks materialize or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that the Company presently does not know or that they currently believe are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its assessments to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

Paul Accardo Senior Marketing Communications Manager paccardo@billtrust.com