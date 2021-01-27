Vishay Precision Group Announces Date for Its Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- MALVERN, Pa., Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE: VPG), a leading producer of precision sensors and sensor-based systems, will release financial results for its fourth quarter and yearend of fiscal 2020 before the opening of the market on Wednesday, February 17, 2021.



Ziv Shoshani, chief executive officer, and Bill Clancy, chief financial officer, will host a conference call on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET (9:00 a.m. CT). To access the conference call, interested parties may call 1-888-317-6003 or internationally 1-412-317-6061 and use passcode 9219939, or by visiting the “Events” page of investor relations section of the VPG website at http://ir.vpgsensors.com.

A replay will be available approximately one hour after the completion of the call by calling toll-free 1-877-344-7529 or internationally 1-412-317-0088 and by using passcode 10151519. The replay will also be available on the “Events” page of investor relations section of the VPG website at http://ir.vpgsensors.com for a limited time.

About VPG

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. is an internationally recognized designer, manufacturer and marketer of components based on its resistive foil technology; sensors; and sensor-based measurements systems specializing in the growing markets of stress, force, weight, pressure, and current measurements. VPG is a market leader of foil technology products, providing ongoing technology innovations in precision foil resistors and foil strain gages, which are the foundation of the company’s force sensors products and its weighing and control systems. The product portfolio consists of a variety of well-established brand names recognized for precision and quality in the marketplace. To learn more, visit VPG at www.vpgsensors.com.

Contact:

Steve Cantor

Sr. Director, Investor Relations

Vishay Precision Group

info@vpgsensors.com

781-222-3516