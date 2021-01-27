Pike Street Capital Announces Colin Fekkes as Chief Financial Officer

Seattle-based PE firm continues to expand team following inaugural fund close

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pike Street Capital, LLC, (“Pike Street”), a Seattle-based private equity firm, announces the appointment of Colin Fekkes as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Fekkes will oversee the firm’s finance, accounting, and tax activities. Most recently, Fekkes was a Senior Tax Manager at Moss Adams, LLP. He brings extensive experience in tax planning and compliance, with a focus on mergers and acquisitions.



“Colin’s tax and transaction experience makes him a great addition to our team. He has a complementary set of capabilities that will really add to the value we can bring to our portfolio and firm,“ said Paul Caragher, Partner at Pike Street Capital. “Having worked with him closely on past transactions, we can attest to his deep expertise and his continuous improvement mindset. Colin really adds to the talent on the team.”

Fekkes has worked with a broad range of companies in Pike Street’s key investment sectors, including manufacturing, logistics, and industrial technology. In addition to tax consulting and planning, he has helped numerous clients with tax aspects of financial reporting, and developing and implementing strategies on both buy-side and sell-side transactions.

“The Pike Street approach really resonates with me,” said Fekkes. “They have a track record of partnering with founders, owners, and management teams to implement successful growth strategies and develop strong leaders. I am excited to be part of the team.”

Fekkes joins Pike Street at a pivotal time, following the November close of its $237M over-subscribed inaugural fund. The firm continues to add to their investing and operations team to execute their investment strategy of control investments in the lower middle market.

About Pike Street Capital

Seattle-based Pike Street Capital manages a private equity fund focused on growth buyouts in industrial technology in the lower middle market. With a combined 75+ years of investing and operating experience, Pike Street partners with management teams to build and execute a strategy for future growth. Pike Street Capital was co-founded by Paul Caragher, Dave Dandel and Ed Whatley. More information is available at www.pikestreetcapital.com.

Press Contact:

Cathy McBeth

VP, Portfolio Operations

Pike Street Capital

P: +1.206.949.9312

cmcbeth@pikestreetcapital.com



