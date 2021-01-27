Bosch Revamps Cooking Lineup Amidst Demand for Quality, Versatile Cooking Appliances

New Bosch Study Says Americans Show Greater Culinary Confidence Using Quality Appliances

A new Bosch study showed that 60% of Americans have purchased or plan to purchase an upgraded appliance, indicative of a newfound appreciation for cooking during the pandemic



Half of Americans confessed that having quality cooking appliance gives them more confidence in their ability to try new dishes, with the same amount trying five or more recipes per month

On the heels of launching its first-ever, industrial-style cooking line, Bosch is further expanding its cooking portfolio with 26 new connected wall ovens, ventilation and more, together delivering a quality cooking lineup built for versatile, even performance, thoughtful design and convenience



/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the launch of its first-ever industrial-style cooking line in 2020, Bosch home appliances today announced improved innovations coming to its renowned cooking portfolio in 2021, including new custom ventilation inserts and a vast revamp of its wall oven lineup. Meeting demand for quality appliances, 26 new Bosch connected wall ovens will offer multi-oven functionality through features like an all-new Air Fry mode and more, for an all-in-one cooking and baking system that simplifies life in the kitchen.

At the core of the launch, a new Bosch study explored the evolving relationship between consumers and cooking appliances since the onset of the pandemic, pointing to quality performance as a key factor in consumers’ culinary kitchen confidence:

Over 60% of Americans have a newfound appreciation for cooking as a result of the pandemic

Eighty-five percent have tried at least one new recipe a month, with over half trying five or more

Nearly 27% realized the need for better cooking appliances, and nearly 60% have purchased or plan to purchase an upgraded appliance to keep up with their cooking needs

Half said a quality cooking appliance makes them a better cook at home or instills confidence in their ability to try new dishes; 38% said the appliance design inspires this confidence

Further, more time at home has led space to be of utmost importance, especially in the kitchen where working counterspace cannot be compromised and thoughtful design is key



“The kitchen was the heart of the home long before the pandemic, but it is now particularly central to our lifestyles while living in place,” said Anja Prescher, Bosch home appliances Brand Director. “Consumers are experimenting more in the kitchen, and with this exploration comes a desire for appliances that can do it all, from versatile functionality to restaurant-quality results, and Bosch is proud to deliver a quality cooking portfolio that meets this demand and simplifies the process for greater confidence in the kitchen.”

With heightened cooking and experimentation taking place in kitchens across the globe, whether it be for pleasure or out of necessity, versatile, even performance, thoughtful design and convenience are key themes identified through research and kept at the core of Bosch’s new cooking innovations.

Versatile, Even Performance

When asked if they were proud of any particular culinary feat, consumers revealed a vast cooking repertoire, inclusive of baked goods, pizza, specialty meats and more; some even purchased additional small appliances, such as an air fryer, roaster and more to accommodate new cooking goals. Understanding space is key in 2021, the new Bosch wall oven lineup boasts 26 new connected models that deliver multi-oven functionality – baking, air frying, roasting, dough proofing, a pizza oven mode and more – to create a versatile, all-in-one system that meets various cooking needs with even results and without the hassle of a second specialty appliance.

Whether consumers prefer a single or double Bosch multi-oven, or choose to pair their oven with enhanced Bosch steam, speed or microwave ovens in 2021 as a wall oven combo, the new lineup is designed for simplicity and ease while giving home cooks design flexibility in building their personal, streamlined cooking and baking system.

For consumers seeking high-power performance for restaurant-quality results, new Bosch industrial-style ranges and rangetops offer multiple high efficiency burners, including 18K BTU dual flame ring burners and 77K BTU of power. With the popular Bosch Optisim® Burner technology, consumers can achieve more even heat distribution and uniform cooking, no matter which dish they tackle next – from a robust steak sear to the gentle simmer of a delicate sauce.



Thoughtful, Timeless Design

The Bosch study also found that remodels are on the rise, with 71% of Americans desiring a better kitchen aesthetic and 14% indicating they deem the design of a cooking appliance as one of its most important elements.

The Bosch industrial-style line brings urban sophistication to the kitchen with its bold, freestanding design approach, featuring pedestal feet, continuous cast iron grates and die-cast metal, front-control knobs.

With the option of classic stainless steel or black stainless steel finish on select industrial-style appliances and new Bosch multi-ovens, the line features a timeless design that is built to last. Further, sleek new streamlined wall oven handles have an anodized finish that takes only the swipe of a dry micro-cloth across the surface to remove fingerprints for a clean look that lasts.

To meet the demand for clean cabinet lines and flush installs in the kitchen, new Bosch cabinet-depth custom ventilation inserts feature a sleek, stainless steel body and recessed controls for an open, clutter-free look and feel.

Convenience

Understanding busy lifestyles that seem to never slow down, all Bosch 800 and Benchmark Series wall ovens will feature Home Connect™ in 2021 for ultimate convenience, including Remote Start for easy preheating via a smart device, whether just outside of the kitchen or on the go, peace of mind through remote monitoring as well as compatibility with partners like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for voice-activated device integration and more.

New Bosch custom ventilation inserts are also connected for added automation, greater peace of mind and a simplified user experience, including a Cooktop-Hood Control feature that allows consumers to sync matching Bosch cooktop and ventilation systems for automatic deployment when they start cooking as well as customized lighting, fan speeds and more in the app.

Because time is valuable, new Bosch multi-oven features designed to put more of it back into the day include: No Preheat for dinner faster when using Roast, Convection Roast, Proof and Frozen Food modes as well as a two-hour self-clean cycle for quicker care and maintenance.



Available in Q3 2021, new Bosch wall ovens deliver on the consumer need for an all-in-one solution to everyday cooking and baking. Bosch speed, steam and built-in microwave ovens will also see design enhancements in 2021 for a uniform kitchen and perfect design match alongside the new multi-ovens. New Bosch cabinet-depth custom ventilation inserts will be available during the summer of 2021. Available now, the Bosch 800 Series industrial-style collection was inspired by and invented for consumers seeking high-performing, reliable, easy-to-use cooking appliances. To learn more, visit www.bosch-home.com/us, or connect with Bosch on Facebook (@BoschHome), Twitter (@BoschHomeUS), Instagram (@BoschHomeUS) or Pinterest (@BoschHomeUS).

About Bosch home appliances

Bosch home appliances has been selling high-quality appliances in the United States since 1991. With a focus on engineering products that simplify life, Bosch is known nationwide for raising the standards in quietness, efficiency and design. Bosch frequently receives top ratings in leading consumer publications. Bosch home appliances is part of BSH Home Appliances Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Munich based BSH Home Appliances Group, the largest manufacturer of home appliances in Europe and one of the leading companies in the sector worldwide. Headquartered in Irvine, CA, the company operates manufacturing facilities in La Follette, Tenn., and New Bern, N.C., housing state-of-the-art factories for dishwashers, ranges, ovens and cooktops. Technology and Development Centers are located in Caryville and Oak Ridge, Tenn., and New Bern, N.C.

