Bosch Marks New Sustainability Era with ENERGY STAR® Certified Laundry Line, Most Efficient Pair

Bosch’s Latest 500 Series Compact Laundry Pair Recognized as Most Efficient of ENERGY STAR 2021

Bosch home appliances is kicking off 2021 with a complete line of ENERGY STAR ® certified laundry pairs available now, marking a new era of sustainability for the brand



certified laundry pairs available now, marking a new era of sustainability for the brand The energy-efficient Bosch laundry line is led by the connected 500 Series compact laundry pair with heat pump drying technology, recognized as the Most Efficient of ENERGY STAR 2021

Amid sharpened consumer desire for reliable, efficient appliances and simplicity in the home, the Bosch 500 Series compact laundry pair with heat pump drying technology largely reduces energy usage and features the industry’s first Self-Cleaning Condenser™



/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redefining sustainability in the home, Bosch home appliances is kicking off 2021 with a new first: a complete portfolio of ENERGY STAR® certified 24-inch compact laundry pairs, meeting a sharpened consumer desire for reliable, efficient appliances and simplicity in the home. Marking a new era of sustainability for the brand, Bosch also today announced its latest laundry innovation, the 500 Series compact laundry pair with heat pump drying technology, is recognized as the Most Efficient of ENERGY STAR 2021.

“Sustainability has been part of our DNA since day one, which is why we prioritize providing surprisingly simple solutions to customers while never compromising on functionality and efficiency,” said Anja Prescher, Bosch home appliances Brand Director. “Our innovative laundry line, now ENERGY STAR certified, helps distinguish us as a brand that meets energy and water efficiency standards while also simplifying laundry day so consumers can spend more time on what they value most.”

The full Bosch laundry portfolio is designed for consumers looking for sustainable, effective laundry solutions in the home that also simplify this chore through connected capabilities as well as time-saving features like SpeedPerfect® for 40 percent faster wash times* and a 30-minute dirty-to-dry cycle. When it comes to sustainability, however, the Bosch 500 Series compact laundry pair with heat pump drying technology takes efficiency to the next level, offering:

The most efficient dryer in its class **: Alongside Bosch’s advanced washing technologies for efficient water and temperature levels, the new 500 Series heat pump dryer is 60 percent more efficient*** and functions as a closed-loop system, with no heating element, condensing water and recycling warm air to efficiently dry clothes.

Alongside Bosch’s advanced washing technologies for efficient water and temperature levels, the new 500 Series heat pump dryer is 60 percent more efficient*** and functions as a closed-loop system, with no heating element, condensing water and recycling warm air to efficiently dry clothes. America’s only heat pump dryer with a Self-Cleaning Condenser ****: Bosch’s most impactful laundry innovation yet, the patented Self-Cleaning Condenser™ eliminates the need for consumers to continually clean and maintain the condenser manually, ensuring consistent dry times and energy efficiency, load after load.

Bosch’s most impactful laundry innovation yet, the patented Self-Cleaning Condenser™ eliminates the need for consumers to continually clean and maintain the condenser manually, ensuring consistent dry times and energy efficiency, load after load. A Space-Saving Design: A reversible dryer door and ventless drying technologies on Bosch 500 and 800 Series laundry pairs allow for side-by-side or stacked installation, perfect for small spaces, such as urban lofts, guest suites, secondary vacation homes or even master closets.



A reversible dryer door and ventless drying technologies on Bosch 500 and 800 Series laundry pairs allow for side-by-side or stacked installation, perfect for small spaces, such as urban lofts, guest suites, secondary vacation homes or even master closets. Connected capabilities for greater convenience and energy savings: Further simplifying laundry day, Bosch 500 and 800 Series laundry pairs with Home Connect™ enable consumers to start and monitor cycles using their smart device, allow access to smart cycles like EasyStart that remove the guesswork in choosing the right program for each load and will even send a notification to connected devices when cycles are complete. The Home Connect app also allows users to easily monitor energy and water usage for each wash program.

The full line of Bosch laundry appliances, inclusive of 300, 500 and 800 Series 24-inch compact pairs, are available now and join the Bosch refrigeration and dishwasher categories in being completely ENERGY STAR certified in 2021. To learn more, visit www.bosch-home.com/us, or connect with Bosch on Facebook (@BoschHome), Twitter (@BoschHomeUS), Instagram (@BoschHomeUS) or Pinterest (@BoschHomeUS).

*As compared to Bosch Perm Press Heavy Soil cycles without SpeedPerfect

**Based on DOE/EPA energy test procedures of compact dryers ≤24 inches with ENERGY STAR certification

***(In kWh/year) As compared to ≤24-inch ventless, condensate dryers with ENERGY STAR certification

****Based on ≤24-inch compact heat pump dryers available for sale as of August 2020 with ENERGY STAR certification

About Bosch home appliances

Bosch home appliances has been selling high-quality appliances in the United States since 1991. With a focus on engineering products that simplify life, Bosch is known nationwide for raising the standards in quietness, efficiency, and design. Bosch frequently receives top ratings in leading consumer publications. Bosch home appliances is part of BSH Home Appliances Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Munich based BSH Home Appliances Group, the largest manufacturer of home appliances in Europe and one of the leading companies in the sector worldwide. Headquartered in Irvine, CA, the company operates manufacturing facilities in La Follette, Tenn., and New Bern, N.C., housing state-of-the-art factories for dishwashers, ranges, ovens, and cooktops. Technology and Development Centers are located in Caryville and Oak Ridge, Tenn., and New Bern, N.C.

Media Contact:

Nicole Kubitz

415-692-3059

Nicole.Kubitz@finnpartners.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4ec7467c-51a1-4c6f-a750-d213fde853bb