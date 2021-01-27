The Chefs’ Warehouse to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Results on February 10, 2021

/EIN News/ -- RIDGEFIELD, Conn., Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHEF) today announced that the Company intends to release its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 25, 2020 before the opening of the stock market on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 and host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 to review those results.



The conference call will be webcast live from the Company’s investor relations website at http://investors.chefswarehouse.com/. An online archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s investor relations website for 30 days.

