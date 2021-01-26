Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 592 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,719 in the last 365 days.

Hoyer Statement on the Introduction of the Raise the Wage Act for the 117th Congress

WASHINGTON, DC - House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today after Education and Labor Committee Chairman Bobby Scott introduced the Raise the Wage Act for the 117th Congress: 

"In the previous Congress, the Democratic House Majority passed the Raise the Wage Act in order to ensure that American workers can earn incomes that enable them to make ends meet.  Today, Chairman Scott and Members of the Committee on Education and Labor are reintroducing this bill for the 117th Congress.  I thank them for their swift action, and I look forward to bringing it to the Floor for a vote.  

"It has been more than ten years since the last time Congress raised the minimum wage - and in today's dollars, a minimum wage is lower than it was more than fifty years ago.  Raising the minimum wage will not only increase incomes for those earning the smallest paychecks - it will increase wages for tens of millions of workers throughout our economy.  As the White House and Democrats in Congress begin our work to build back better, raising wages remains a top priority to ensure that the economy we rebuild will be stronger, fairer, and more replete with opportunities than it was before the pandemic."

You just read:

Hoyer Statement on the Introduction of the Raise the Wage Act for the 117th Congress

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.