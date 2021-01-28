New Snow Brings Winter Guests to YOTELPAD Park City

London-based YOTEL opens its first-ever YOTELPAD in Park City, Utah, expanding its affordable luxury brand in a market that attracts today's adventurous travelers. YOTELPAD Park City guests are enjoying deep powder skiing with 19 new inches of snow this week. Credit: Park City Chamber/Bureau

More than 19 inches of snow fell in Park City over five days, bringing the total base snow to 35 inches and attracting skiers for an outdoor escape in pandemic

The first of its kind anywhere, YOTELPAD Park City is at the base of one of the best ski mountains in the country, and families are relishing all of our outdoor winter activities.” — Brandon Tyler

"With recent snowstorms and more to come, bookings have increased at the new YOTELPAD Park City," said Brandon Tyler, general manager of YOTELPAD Park City, Park City's newest hotel at Canyons Village.

The first in the world of its kind, YOTELPAD Park City is a tech-forward hotel with self-service check-in stations, Grab+Go meals and drinks, a 24/7 gym with the latest Life Fitness & Peloton equipment, ski valet service, a fireside lounge and more.

"When you have 7,300 acres of an open mountain playground just outside our hotel, guests enjoy all kinds of outdoor mountain activities, including downhill skiing, snowboarding, cross country skiing and snowshoeing, which are growing in popularity year over year," said Tyler. "Because these sports allow for natural distancing from others, guests tell me this is their perfect escape in a pandemic."

An Olympic legacy, Park City is home to two world-class ski resorts with 62 lifts and more than 400 runs on 9,526 skiable acres. The resort experience is enhanced by an authentic, historic silver mining town legacy and an array of luxury experiences, including award-winning restaurants, high-end breweries, wineries and distilleries.“YOTELPAD’s innovative designs include Italian furniture that transforms into multiple uses in the same room space,” said Tyler, who opened the 144-PAD (YOTEL-speak for condos) hotel Dec. 17, 2020. “The European-inspired floor plans optimize every inch of PADs, which can accommodate up to seven guests and make it the perfect mountain base for adventure seekers.”Born from creative leaders at London’s YOTEL, the YOTELPAD concept is drastically altering consumers’ images of hotels.“This first YOTELPAD is changing travelers’ expectation of hotels, which will cause hotels to adapt to travelers’ demands,” he said. “These intelligently designed PADs allow guests to enjoy the benefits of their stay without added expenses.”To add to the Park City vibe, YOTELPAD serves daily fresh food options from local food providers.“To accommodate guests’ preferences, our Grab+Go food express offers fresh, farm-to-table local food,” he said. “Savoury Kitchen provides breakfast burritos, oatmeal, soups, sandwiches and salads. Dinner originates from Rebekah’s Kitchen, with items such as turkey chili and minestrone stew. Gold Creek Farms provides locally harvested cheeses daily.“From quality coffees, such as Lavazza, to high-end takeaway meals, we offer a wide array of food, drinks and retail items—all from Park City-area restaurateurs.”Already at 85 percent sold, YOTELPAD’s owners can submit their PADs into a nightly rental program when not in use.“Owners can rent their PADs and instantly be listed in YOTEL’s worldwide network for guests seeking new experiences in an environment with modern designs,” said Tyler.Operating 17 hotels in eight countries, YOTEL recently opened YOTEL London, YOTEL Glasgow and YOTEL Washington, D.C.“The YOTEL and YOTELPAD concepts are trending, with 13 more YOTELs under development globally and two YOTELPADs being built in Miami and Dubai,” he said.For mountain resort expertise, YOTEL has partnered with Benchmark , a global hospitality leader, to spearhead day-to-day operations of YOTELPAD Park City.For more information, visit yotel.com/parkcity.# # #About BENCHMARK, a global hospitality company. YOTELPAD Park City's new mural shows off fun Park City amenities