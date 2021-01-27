Smartcar, True Mileage Offer Auto Insurers Optimal UBI data, Analytics for 60 Million+ Vehicles

Smartcar provides APIs to verify vehicle mileage and more; True Mileage UBI analytics converts vehicle data into accurate discounts for auto insurers

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIFORNIA , AND SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The API platform Smartcar and usage-based insurance (UBI) analytics provider True Mileage today announced their partnership to launch a simple and accurate mileage and UBI solution for auto insurers. Smartcar’s APIs allow insurers to verify vehicle mileage, time of day, and additional information without the need for hardware. True Mileage UBI analytics convert this vehicle data into accurate discounts.While mileage discount programs are an effective tool for insurers to attract and retain policyholders, mileage itself has historically been difficult to verify and thus difficult to use as a reliable rating factor. In addition to the billions of dollars that insurers lose due to underreported mileage every year, mileage has also become a common cause of customer churn, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Auto insurers use True Mileage’s UBI analytics to provide discount programs for their policyholders. All of these programs—which include pay-per-mile policies, discounts at point of sale, and adjusted renewal rates—verify or accurately estimate a driver’s mileage and compensate them if their mileage is lower than expected.This year, car owners are still driving less than before the pandemic, and consumer advocates are asking insurers to issue additional premium refunds. Instead of offering the same refund to all drivers, mileage discount programs allow insurers to accurately categorize each car owner’s risk and adjust rates accordingly—not only during the COVID-19 pandemic but in the long term, too.The combination of Mileage Discount Analytics and Daytime Discount Analytics from True Mileage’s analytics products —both built on massive unbiased national datasets—can be used in conjunction with Smartcar’s API that provides accurate mileage, time of day data, and more without the need for an aftermarket device, a UBI app, or any ongoing driver action. Smartcar’s API technology allows insurers to connect directly to a driver’s vehicle via a permission-based consent flow that allows drivers to share periodic odometer readings and optionally their vehicle location. The insurer collects the vehicle’s mileage and mileage by time of day, then runs this data through True Mileage’s analytic models to calculate an accurate discount.Smartcar CEO Sahas Katta said, "We're excited to partner with True Mileage, making auto insurance fairer and more affordable during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond. I'm looking forward to seeing the impact that our partnership will make for both car owners and insurers.""I was completely awestruck when I learned that Smartcar enables insurers to connect to over 60 million vehicles—a number that’s vastly superior to other solutions on the market," said True Mileage Founder and CEO Ryan Morrison. "This is a huge step forward for the insurance telematics industry. We're excited to be at the forefront of this incredible advancement."Auto insurance providers in the United States can now request early access to the comprehensive and hassle-free UBI solution. True Mileage and Smartcar plan to make the solution publicly available later this year.ABOUT TRUE MILEAGETrue Mileage, founded in 2012 and based in Seattle, is on a mission to accelerate adoption of UBI and its myriad societal benefits through improved analytics and technology. True Mileage analytics are built on massive national datasets from all states and insurers and may be applied to data from any source. Every analytics offering has a significant competitive advantage and includes products for mileage, time of day, accelobrakes (hard braking refined), and relative speed. For more information, visit http://www.truemileage.com ABOUT SMARTCARFounded in 2015, Smartcar is the leading developer platform for mobility businesses. From auto insurance and car sharing to EV charging and fleet management, businesses of all kinds use Smartcar’s APIs to integrate their apps and services with vehicles. By making it easy to connect to their customers' cars, Smartcar allows these companies to focus on what’s important: building the future of mobility. Smartcar has raised $12 million in Seed and Series A funding from Andreessen Horowitz and NEA. Its headquarters is located in Mountain View, California. Visit https://smartcar.com for more information.