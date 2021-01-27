Pasqua South Medical Aesthetics Discusses Common Questions and Answers About PRP Treatments
One of Regina’s leading providers of medical aesthetics treatments recently answered common questions and answers about PRP treatments.
REGINA, SK, CANADA, January 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of Regina's leading providers of medical aesthetics treatments recently answered common questions and answers about PRP treatments.
The clinic’s owner, Dr. Tomi Mitchell explains that PRP is short for Platelet Rich Plasma, and is a popular skin rejuvenation treatment. While its popularity derives from it being virtually painless, and effective in triggering the natural process of collagen production, many still have questions about it.
First, patients want to know how much downtime they’ll experience after a PRP treatment.
The required downtime for an PRP treatment is very little. In fact, the minimal downtime is one of the reasons that many patients choose this option. The process takes a total of 30 minutes followed by a recommended 24-48 hours of avoiding heat and washing. Some experience minor bruising and swelling.
Next, patients are curious if PRP treatments hurt. “No, most patients experience little to no pain,” Dr. Mitchell explains. One of the most desirable things about PRP treatment is that it produces facelift like results with little to no pain. An advanced medical micro-needling gun is used to painlessly treat the skin and trigger collagen production. As the skin is injected with platelet-rich plasma it becomes rejuvenated.
Patients are also curious about any side effects from PRP treatments. As Dr. Mitchell explains, the side effects from PRP only include slight swelling which goes away after a few days post-treatment. There is a small chance of the body rejecting the treatment as it includes the body’s own physiological factors. These factors are responsible for growth in treating aging problems.
“How many PRP treatments should I receive?” is another common question Pasqua South Medical Aesthetics gets. Just three weeks after an appointment patients will begin to notice an improvement in their skin tone. From there, three PRP treatments should be received approximately six weeks apart in order to achieve optimal results. A yearly follow up treatment is helpful for maintaining results.
Finally, patients are curious about how PRP treats hair loss. PRP treatments can be helpful in treating hair loss as a mesogun is used to create microscopic holes in the scalp. This is then followed with PRP injections into the deep layers of the scalp. New hair growth comes from the stimulation of the existing hair follicles, which helps to treat hair loss.
Pasqua South Medical Aesthetics can be contacted for further comment or to learn more about PRP treatments in Regina at (306) 559-1310.
