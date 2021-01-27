Law Firm Protects Brands' Sales on Amazon with Monitoring Software
Ensuring the timing of Cease & Desist letters and other measures is critical for fighting counterfeit sellers.LONG BEACH, NY, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brands that sell on Amazon should ensure the protection of their brand. The lawyers at Rosenbaum, Famularo & Segall, P.C. have seen counterfeit sellers damage brand integrity through the sale of faulty products. Robert Segall of the firm has explained, “I can't tell you how many times brand owners have come to me and said, ‘You know, my reviews are tanking because of counterfeit sellers,’ and it's because counterfeit sellers are sending their faulty products to consumers. Those consumers then likely complain about the product quality, and how what they received is not even what they purchased. Obviously, this can result in negative reviews that then become associated with the client's products because of the way Amazon's platform works.”
Brands should pursue removing counterfeit sellers as a number one priority before the goodwill of their brand is damaged. Aside from damaging brand integrity, there are significant safety issues with counterfeits being sold to consumers, especially with products that have anything to do with electronics or electricity, or products intended for children’s use.
The amount of time counterfeit products are active on Amazon is narrowing, because the systems Rosenbaum, Famularo, & Segall, P.C. have put in place that monitor these issues. They use their own software to monitor everything, knowing exactly when to send a cease and desist letter, and when to place a test buy, for example. Once a test buy is placed, their software will catalog the order information with the seller. If that seller comes and goes from their client's listing, they are able to track that seller’s information.
The firm has recently assisted a client that manufactures and sells toys specifically marketed for toddlers and young children and used to promote the development of fine motor skills. The brand was once riddled with counterfeiters that sold products using dangerous plastics and lacking the legally required safety certifications. The firm was able to help this brand using the Cease and Desist, test buy, and report infringement processes unique to the firm's Brand Protection Team. Rosenbaum, Famularo, and Segall, P.C. is also now investing further in its existing systems to make them even more efficient and effective than ever. Constant, proactive efforts such as these are vital to ensure brand protection efforts remain strong.
