Synopsis 2021 International Online Summit Is Set for February 20 and 21

ONLINE, INTERNATIONAL, January 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On February 20 and 21, Synopsis 2021 international online summit will take place. This is the largest interactive event in blockchain and DeFi since the start of 2021. It is supported by the Commission on Blockchain Technologies and Crypto Economy of Russia and the Russian-wide public organization Investment Russia.

The Summit covers 7 main topics:
- DeFi
- Digital Economy and Regulation
- Exchanges
- Trading
- Yield Farming
- Mining in 2021
- NFT

Summit hosts are Maria Stankevich (EXMO), Marie Tatibouet (Gate.io), Yan Khavanskiy (Colibri Group, Coindar), Lihan Hyunwoo Lee (Xangle), Maksim Sukhonosik (Xangle) and Alena Afanaseva (BeInCrypto).

Synopsis 2021 gathers over 40 speakers from 16 countries. They are members of innovative projects, digital economy evangelists, experts in DeFi, trading, market analytics, mining, NFTs, marketing and administration, regulation, state-business interactions, and related areas. As per the organizer’s estimates, the summit will have over 20,000 participants.

The target audience of Synopsis 2021 is investors, traders, market analysts, economists, marketers, developers, representatives of regulatory authorities, crypto enthusiasts, students, and all who are keen on the digital economy.

Get all the relevant information right from the industry headliners. The round tables, panel discussions, solo appearances, AMAs, and interviews are waiting for your attention and participation! The organizers have prepared a variety of interactive events for the participants: near a dozen of DeFi market knowledge quizzes on Coindar, AMAs in popular projects chats, a giveaway in social networks, and more. Test your competence, join the giveaway, ask best questions, show your skills and knowledge of DeFi, and get prizes from renowned crypto projects!

After the summit, Prometheus media team and Ruslan Sokolovsky will hold a blockchain-themed afterparty. Free-of-charge participation is available. When you buy a ticket, you qualify for a chance to draw prizes and for other benefits.

The broadcast will be carried out on THETA tv. THETA.tv is a decentralized video streaming platform powered by Theta’s innovative blockchain. The special partner of the summit is THETA Labs.

Partners of the summit are: ARPA, Conflux, Binance, Bella Protocol, EXMO, CybeVein, Gate, Ontology, Enjin, Veros, Bingbon, Gather Network, TrustBase and other popular projects.

Organizers - Colibri Group, Coindar. Co-organizers - Xangle, Investment Russia.

Daria Chernova
Colibri Group
info@colibri-group.org

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, IT Industry, Technology


