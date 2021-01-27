TIMETOACT GROUP acquires the majority of shares in IPG Group and becomes leading IAM provider in D-A-CH
The transaction creates the leading provider of identity, access and governance solutions in DACH market with 130 employees. Further growth is planned.COLOGNE, NRW, GERMANY, January 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The leading IT service provider for identity and access management (IAM) solutions in Germany, Austria and Switzerland is created. TIMETOACT has signed an agreement with the owners of IPG Information Process Group Holding AG to acquire the majority of shares in IPG Holding AG from the founders of IPG. Identity and access management is a prerequisite for IT security and digitalization. With the acquisition, both companies strengthen their position in the market for "Identity driven Security". The transaction has been finalized and the new ownership structure effective immediately.
The TIMETOACT GROUP comprises eight companies with over 600 employees at 13 locations in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. The group provides services in the areas of Digital Workplace, Business Process Integration & Automation, Mathematical Optimization, Data Warehouse & Governance, Business Intelligence and Predictive Analytics, Identity & Access Governance as well as Commerce and Customer Experience. TIMETOACT primarily serves medium-sized and large industrial and service customers as well as the public sector.
IPG, with over 90 employees, exclusively integrates and operates Identity & Access Management solutions for all major business sectors. Following the transaction, IPG will remain independent and, above all, significantly expand its activities in Germany. To this end, TIMETOACT's more than 40 IAM experts will complement the IPG team.
IPG customers will benefit from this transaction in that IAM solutions, cloud transformation or managed services in all disciplines will be integrated and operated even more efficiently thanks to the strong partner, with the aim of meeting digitalization challenges in a focused and sustainable manner.
Marco Rohrer, Group CEO IPG, comments: "TIMETOACT and IPG complement each other perfectly. With this strong partner, we will be able to significantly improve our market presence and, above all, successfully launch our new cloud platform www.IAM.cloud. I am looking forward to tackling the next development stage of IPG with all our employees."
Felix Binsack, Managing Director of TIMETOACT GROUP, added: "We have been observing IPG's strong performance for a long time and are convinced of the high quality of their services. Together with our IAM team, we will create significant added value for our customers and employees."
IPG Group was advised by Capital Concepts International, TIMETOACT by flandor GmbH. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.
