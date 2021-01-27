The Smartest Person in the Room by Christian Espinosa To Be Released For Worldwide Distribution

Book Shows We Are Losing Cybersecurity War Due To People Not Technology

I believe The Smartest Person in the Room will help empower technical leaders and their teams with the essential people skills they need to help win the cybersecurity war that is currently being lost” — Christian Espinosa

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Smartest Person in the Room: The Root Cause and New Solution for Cybersecurity (ISBN-13 : 978-1544516219, Lioncrest Publishing, 2021) by Christian Espinosa has been released for worldwide distribution. With cyber hacks increasing in frequency and magnitude, The Smartest Person in the Room is extremely timely. It shows why the cybersecurity war is being lost – due to people, not technology, and it offers a clear solution to win the war. One of the problems in cybersecurity, Espinosa writes, is that the industry generally accepts the belief that if you have a high IQ, you will not have a high EQ (emotional intelligence) – that these two are mutually exclusive. In the book, Espinosa arms technical leaders with a 7 Step Secure Methodology to address how a high IQ, common with most technical staff members, is a lost superpower when effective communication, true intelligence, and self-confidence are not embraced. The 7 Step Secure Methodology outlined includes:

1. Awareness

2. Mindset

3. Acknowledgement

4. Communication

5. Monotasking

6. Empathy

7. Kaizen

The hardcover edition of The Smartest Person in the Room retails for $24.99; the paperback edition is $15.99; and the Kindle edition is $6.99.

“I believe The Smartest Person in the Room will help empower technical leaders and their teams with the critical and essential people skills they need to help win the cybersecurity war that is currently being lost,” said Christian Espinosa. “This book is not designed to be theory – it is something you can immediately apply. I do not think knowledge alone is power. Without application, knowledge is useless, so I made the book as practical as possible.”

The book offers lessons that reinforce the key points in each chapter. It is ideal for cybersecurity/technical leaders, cybersecurity/technical staff, and anyone interested in cybersecurity. The Smartest Person in the Room has earned strong praise from industry leaders.

Christian Espinosa is the CEO and Founder of Alpine Security, as well as a Coach, Speaker, and Trainer. He has worked as a University Professor, Network & Systems Engineer, a White Hat Hacker, a Trainer, a Consultant, and an Entrepreneur in the cybersecurity industry since 1993. He has held over 25 industry certifications, including the CCISO, CISSP, CISA, LPT, ECSA, PMP, CCSP, etc. He is a veteran of the United States Air Force and holds a BS in Engineering from the U.S. Air Force Academy (USAFA) and an MBA in Computer and Information Management from Webster University. He also holds multiple patents on cybersecurity attack and defense simulation. Some of the major recent projects Christian has worked on include penetration testing and security assessments of commercial aircraft, medical device penetration testing, and numerous incident response projects.